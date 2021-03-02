The Marlowe in Canterbury and the Mercury in Colchester Create New Artist Commission Programme

The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury and the Mercury, Colchester have announced a brand-new partnership to support theatre-makers from Kent, Essex and Sussex who want to make and test bold new work that reflects our times and region.

The artist commission programme is part of The Marlowe's and Mercury's commitment to supporting theatre-makers across their region, many of whom have been severely impacted by the pandemic due to the nationwide closure of venues and the cancellation of tours and festivals.

Ten commissions are available and The Marlowe and Mercury teams are looking to work with the boldest, most talented and theatrically daring theatre-makers in their region. They are particularly interested in work that responds to the recent challenges of our times and finds innovative ways to connect with audiences at a time when the need for connection is more vital than ever.

As well as being awarded up to £1,000 to support the development of new work, successful artists will also be provided with mentoring and support from The Marlowe and Mercury teams. This will include rehearsal space in The Marlowe Studio and The Mercury Rehearsal Studio, the chance to share and reflect on work as it is being developed and the opportunity to get involved in networking and discussion events.



Further details about the new commission programme can be found on The Marlowe and Mercury websites. The deadline for proposals is 9am on Monday 22 March and shortlisted artists will be invited to pitch their ideas to a selection panel on Wednesday 31 March. The ten successful commissions will then be announced on Monday 5th April.

Rebekah Jones, Executive Producer at The Marlowe said:



"We are thrilled to be leading this 12-month Catalyst For Culture programme here at The Marlowe. We have some incredible partners to help support the project. The first collaboration is with our Essex neighbours at The Mercury to support a regional commission call out to the extraordinary artists in our region. These artist commissions are an integral part of supporting our freelance regional community and creating work for the future."

Ryan McBryde, Creative Director of the Mercury Theatre said:

"We're delighted to be part of the Catalyst for Culture Programme and are hugely grateful for its support during the current crisis. This funding means that we and our partners can continue to be a source of innovation for audiences and artists across the South East and, in the long-term, it will help our sector rebound after the pandemic."

The commissions are part of Catalyst For Culture, a Marlowe-led initiative to support artists and share work across the region. The programme is funded by SELEP Ltd.