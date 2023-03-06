Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Lowry's Annual Festival Appeal Raises Over £50,000 People In Salford Via The Arts

The money collected will help fund The Lowry's life-changing programme of creative engagement work with children and young people across Salford.

Mar. 06, 2023  

The Lowry's Annual Festival Appeal Raises Over £50,000 People In Salford Via The Arts

The Lowry's 2022 Festival Appeal raised over £50,000 which will help young people in Salford access life-changing opportunities via the arts.

The final total of the appeal, which ran from November 2022 to January 2023, was £50,236.75, with donations raised via bucket collections at the end of performances, a staff raffle and donations in The Lowry's Pier Eight restaurant and bar.

Neighbouring bar and resturant The Alchemist at Media City also generously supported the appeal by collecting donations from diners over the festive period, raising over £1,500.

The money collected will help fund The Lowry's life-changing programme of creative engagement work with children and young people across Salford who are living with some of the most complex and challenging circumstances.

Many of these young people have been particularly adversely impacted by the pandemic, and these challenges are now being intensified by the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Jennifer Riding, The Lowry's Director of Learning and Engagement said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to everybody who supported our Festive Appeal. The final figure surpassed expectations and shows the true generosity of our audiences. From customers who donated money, to our staff, volunteers and visiting companies who supported and helped run the appeal, the money raised will make a real difference to the lives of young people in Salford and we are so grateful for everyone's support, during what we know is a challenging time for people financially.

"Thanks to the money raised, young people from Salford will take part in regular creative activities both at The Lowry and in the community, developing key life skills, working towards qualifications and enjoying world-class visual and performing art. Most importantly we focus on supporting the young people to nurture good self-esteem and raising aspirations to build a better future for themselves.

"Every donation really will make a difference to the lives of local young people - THANK YOU."

For more information on The Lowry's Arts for Social Change programme, please visit: https://thelowry.com/get-creative/arts-for-social-change/



