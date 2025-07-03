The League of Improv Relocates to Underbelly Boulevard Soho With Guest Comedian Jake Lambert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This July, London’s funniest and finest improv troupe The League of Improv relocates, to take up a monthly residency at Underbelly Boulevard, with a launch show that features one of the brightest rising stars on the comedy circuit, Jake Lambert.

Over the past three years, The League of Improv has built a reputation for fast paced improvised comedy with their monthly shows that feature a different star guest each time. On July 18, they are thrilled to welcome the brilliantly funny star of Live at The Apollo, The Now Show and Russell Kane’s Evil Genius, Jake Lambert, who will perform alongside the troupe’s founder Damian Arnold and his team of top talent from the London and Chicago improv world.

The evening begins with a one word suggestion from the audience. This suggestion will inspire Jake Lambert's stand up and some playful audience interaction which will provide story and character ideas for the improvisers who will then create scenes that shall only exist on the night and never be seen again. This is a truly unique comedy experience that is heightened by team work and produces unforgettable laughs each and every show. These laughs are delivered at pace, with a 100% guarantee that no two shows will ever be the same.



Damian Arnold says

“We’re delighted to welcome Jake to this very special show for The League Of Improv as we move to a new venue and into a new chapter of our story. We couldn’t be prouder to have such a brilliant comedic mind and charismatic performer in Jake to accompany us on the journey. So come see what arises when a brilliant stand-up combines forces with the improvisers from The League of Improv—anything can happen, and it usually does!

Described as ‘a joke machine’ by The Telegraph, Jake Lambert is a rapidly rising stand-up known for his non-stop gag-filled storytelling. His online videos have racked up over 500 million views, building Jake a devoted fanbase. Following three sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, Jake is currently on an international tour with his show The Sunshine Kid, which has been continually extended to meet demand. He has supported comedy heavyweights like Michael McIntyre, Jack Dee, Romesh Ranganathan, and Kerry Godliman on arena and theatre tours worldwide.



He has appeared on BBC’s Live at The Apollo, Comedy Central’s Live From The Comedy Store and Comedy Central Live, UKTV’s Rosie Jones’s Disability Comedy Extravaganza, and is a recurring guest on BBC’s The Apprentice: You’re Fired. In 2025, he paired up with Jack Dee in World’s Most Dangerous Roads, driving through the wilds of mountainous Kyrgyzstan. Jake also co-hosts the hit podcast Save It For The Podcast with comedy pal George Lewis.



Jake’s writing credits span a range of top UK shows, including The Ranganation, The Royal Variety Performance, The Apprentice: You're Fired, Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Netflix’s Flinch, and more.