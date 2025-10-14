The House of Sisters Grimm Will Launch in London Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For more than a decade, Sisters Grimm has built an international reputation for artistic innovation with purpose. Founded in 2009 by Pietra Mello-Pittman MBE (former Royal Ballet dancer) and Ella Spira MBE (Grammy-nominated composer and painter), the company has staged its shows and arts experiences on some of the world’s most prestigious stages including the Royal Albert Hall, Hampton Court Palace, Carnegie Hall, Marina Bay Sands Singapore, Dubai Opera and Raffles Singapore.

Against this backdrop, the launch of HOUSE OF SISTERS GRIMM in London’s West End on Friday 28 November is the natural next chapter: a purpose-built, permanent red-carpet cultural destination uniting the company’s three pillars under one roof: the Grammy-nominated South African dance musical INALA, the first exclusively South African fine-wine bar iGOLI and The Gallery, a multimedia immersive art space celebrating South African landscapes and artists.

At the heart of House of Sisters Grimm is INALA, the Grammy-nominated Zulu dance musical co-created by Ella Spira alongside the late Joseph Shabalala, founder of Grammy-winning choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, with choreography by Mark Baldwin OBE. Since premiering at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2014, INALA has performed globally on major stages earning standing ovations and critical praise. A new addition to the show is narration by Ndaba Mandela.

In May 2025, INALA received its South African premiere at Joburg Theatre’s Nelson Mandela Stage to sell-out audiences and critical acclaim. Due to audience demand, an additional performance was added, which subsequently also sold out.

Now, for the first time, INALA comes to London in a permanent residency format at House of Sisters Grimm, with the first performance at the invitation-only Gala Night on Friday 28 November.

House of Sisters Grimm will offer a unique multi-media experience where guests will be able to enjoy an exclusive immersive evening of theatre, art and the very best in fine wine.

iGOLI is a South African fine-wine and cocktail bar, developed with Michael Fridjhon, South Africa’s best known wine authority and Wine Director Julian Naik of Spirits & Bubbles (Pty) Ltd, with cocktail innovation from the globally recognised Sin+Tax team, pioneers of South Africa’s modern mixology scene. The bar will offer some of South Africa’s most exciting site-specific wines, artist-label selections produced in collaboration with Ella Spira’s works, signature cocktails, and a dedicated programme of non-alcoholic cocktails crafted with the same precision as the wine and spirit offering.

House of Sisters Grimm’s Gallery opens with Global Landscapes: South Africa, a major series by Ella Spira MBE, created in situ at iconic sites including Table Mountain, Cape Agulhas, Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, Sterkfontein Caves and Tswaing Crater. Designed as a multimedia immersive installation, the exhibition integrates large-scale paintings, sound and light to create a holistic sensory experience. The exhibition builds on Spira’s recent success at the Saatchi Gallery as part of the British Art Fair (September 2025), where her work was one of only a handful of solo projects on display.

Programme:

INALA performances: Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with two performances each evening at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

Ticket inclusions: Each ticket includes a red-carpet arrival, a glass of bubbles on arrival, a professional photo opportunity (private or public, as preferred), and immersive access to The Gallery and iGOLI bar from 5:00pm until midnight.

Special events: In addition to the core programme, House of Sisters Grimm will host in conversations with leading contemporary artists and wine tastings with producers.

Pre-launch highlight: On 30 October 2025, an exclusive Ahrens Family Wines tasting with winemaker Albert Ahrens will be held as part of iGOLI’s programme. Guests will enjoy a seated tasting of five benchmark wines.

Pietra Mello-Pittman MBE, Co-Founder, Sisters Grimm: “House of Sisters Grimm consolidates our decade-plus of global touring into a permanent, audience-first destination. By uniting INALA, iGOLI and the Gallery under one roof, we are curating a premium yet welcoming experience where world-class performance, fine wine and contemporary art live side by side.”

Ella Spira MBE, Co-Founder, Sisters Grimm: “Our ambition is to deliver artistic excellence with real-world relevance. London audiences will be able to experience INALA with the depth and continuity it deserves, surrounded by South Africa’s greatest wines and visual narratives that extend the performance into the space.”

Tickets, trailer and information: www.houseofsistersgrimm.com