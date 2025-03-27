The Hammonds Band Returns to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hammonds Band will return to the Stephen Joseph Theatre in April, after their traditional new year's concert in January had to be cancelled due to bad weather.

The award-winning band is one of the country's premiere brass ensembles. It was founded in 1855 by Sir Titus Salt as an amenity for the workers at his recently opened mill. The band later had a long association with Hammonds Sauce Works under the baton of the legendary Geoffrey Whitham. It is from these two parts of its past that it derives its current name, Hammonds Band.

Under the direction of Morgan Griffiths, Hammonds Band is now one of the country's finest brass bands, performing in venues across the world.

Photo Credit: Lorne Campbell

