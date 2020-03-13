The Crazy Coqs Presents to Continue Season with A Celebration of French Theatre

The Crazy Coqs Presents continues its season of new shows, each with a different musical theme, presented by lyricist Mark Robert Petty with Musical Direction by Henry Brennan.

Join us for our French Festival show celebrating the best in French-themed musical theatre. Featuring songs from Les Misérables, Amour, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, La Cage Aux Folles, Gigi, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, Moulin Rouge, Notre-Dame de Paris, Amelie, The Phantom of the Opera, The Baker's Wife, Beauty and the Beast, Dear World, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Sunday In The Park With George and Jacques Brel Is Alive And Well And Living In Paris.

With Lewis Asquith (Soho Cinders, Jospeh And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Romance Romance), Sooz Kempner (Jonny Woo's All-Star Brexit Cabaret, Megadrive, Mystery On The Rocks Podcast), Carolyn Maitland(Miss Saigon, Groundhog Day, Annie - UK Tour, Rags), Nadim Naaman (On The Town, Broken Wings, By Jeeves, The Phantom Of The Opera) and Abiona Omonua (Caroline Or Change, The Color Purple, Legally Blonde, Parade).

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/live-at-zedel/french-fest-the-crazy-coqs-presents-a-celebration-of-french-cabaret





