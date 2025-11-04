The Courtyard Theatre to Join EFG London Jazz Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the very first time, The Courtyard Theatre is joining the prestigious EFG London Jazz Festival, marking its debut in collaboration with the renowned SpiceJazz Soho. Together they present an inspired and diverse programme that celebrates the energy, innovation, and spirit of jazz in all its forms. From soulful reinterpretations and infectious grooves to boundary-pushing funk and contemporary songcraft, this partnership promises an extraordinary week of live performances that will resonate with every listener.

Siva Zagel, Head of Programming at The Courtyard Theatre, says: "We're thrilled to join the EFG London Jazz Festival for the first time with SpiceJazz Soho. This line-up showcases the diversity and innovation that make jazz so alive today."

Tim Gill, Artistic Director, adds: "This collaboration embodies The Courtyard Theatre's love for artistic exploration. Each performance offers something unique. It's a festival within a festival."

SpiceJazz Soho team notes: "Our goal has always been to bring people together through great music. Joining forces with The Courtyard Theatre lets us share that joy with new audiences in an incredible setting."

The programme features a stellar selection of artists redefining modern jazz, soul, and fusion:

Alex Scheuerer & Najwa Ezzaher bring "La Vie en Soul", a vibrant reimagining of La Chanson Française blended with jazz, soul, and Middle Eastern influences. Fresh from the Baku International Jazz Festival, they promise an evening full of energy and elegance.

Jackson Mathod, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, channels the joyful groove of Miles Davis and Roy Hargrove with his expressive quartet. His performances radiate warmth, humour, and irresistible rhythm.

Resolution 88 fuse London's modern jazz sound with 70s funk legends like Herbie Hancock and the Mizell Brothers. Their live shows are renowned for deep grooves, vintage Rhodes tones, and infectious energy.

Brass Funkeys ignite the stage with their bold brass sound, inspired by New Orleans but infused with UK festival spirit. Expect explosive rhythms, irresistible hooks, and joyful performance.

Rosie Frater-Taylor, the groundbreaking guitarist and vocalist, blends rock, alt-pop, and jazz into her own unmistakable sound. Described as "fiercely feminine," she's one of the most compelling young voices in British music.

As The Courtyard Theatre steps into the EFG London Jazz Festival for the first time, this collaboration with SpiceJazz Soho signals a new chapter, one that celebrates diversity, innovation, and the power of live performance to bring people together.

SPICEJAZZ SOHO X EFG LONDON JAZZ FESTIVAL 2025 - FULL PROGRAMME

14 November

Alex Scheuerer & Najwa Ezzaher

15 November

Jackson Mathod

20 November

Resolution 88

21 November

Brass Funkeys

22 November

Rosie Frater-Taylor

