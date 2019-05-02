The Barn Theatre's Production of THE 39 STEPS Will Transfer To The Theatre Royal Windsor

Winner of the Best Fringe Theatre at the 2019 Stage Awards, The Barn Theatre's upcoming production of the classic comic thriller, The 39 Steps, which opens at the Cirencester theatre in July 2019, will now transfer to the Theatre Royal Windsor from 12 - 17 August 2019. The production launches the theatre's Built By Barn initiative, transferring shows from the venue across the UK.

Based on John Buchan's 1914 spy thriller The Thirty Nine Steps and adapted for the stage by Patrick Barlow, The 39 Steps will be directed by Joseph O'Malley, with designs by Mike Leopold. Further creatives and full casting to be announced in due course.

Iwan Lewis, Artistic Director, The Barn Theatre, said, "It was always part of the long-term strategy as a producing house to look at opportunities to transfer our 'Built By Barn' shows and give them life beyond The Barn Theatre. This is the first of many and a very exciting development in our future growth."

The Barn Theatre has been building a reputation since its opening just over a year ago, as an exciting, innovative producing house, and hopes to build on this success by providing its audience with a mix of challenging, entertaining and topical theme across its programming.

The 39 Steps is part of The Barn's 2019 season of in-house productions, and runs at The Barn Theatre from 10 July - 10 August. The season includes four other in-house productions: one of Michael Morpurgo's finest works, The Butterfly Lion, which finishes a highly successful run on 4 May; William Shakespeare's classic history, Henry V, directed by Hal Chambers and starring Aaron Sidwell and Lauren Samuels, which runs from 22 May - 22 June; the award-winning musical Daddy Long Legs, running from 2 October - 2 November; and a reimagining of Charles Dickens' festive masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, from 27 November - 4 January.

A cast of four, deftly take on a Hitchcock classic, The 39 Steps, in a wonderfully inventive comic-thriller parody adaptation of John Buchan's 1915 novel.

The 39 Steps follows the incredible adventures of our handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff-upper-lip and British gung-ho spirit as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, and devastatingly beautiful women. The show is a frantic farce, jampacked with slapstick humour, a barrage of accents and hat-swaps culminating in chaos and calamity.

This wonderfully inventive and gripping comedy thriller features four fearless actors, playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun, thrilling action and a colossal number of costume changes. Madcap hilarity for all the family!

Joseph O'Malley's directing credits include The Hound of the Baskervilles (Barn Theatre), The Ugly Duckling and Other Stories (UK Tour) and Seeds of Change (Lion and Unicorn). Joseph's assistant director credits include One Minute (Barn Theatre) and Significant Other (Vaults, Waterloo). Other upcoming productions include The Hound of the Baskervilles (UK Tour) and A Christmas Carol (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre).

Box Office: 01753 853 888

Ticket Prices: From £19.50

Website: www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You