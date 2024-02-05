The Barn Theatre to Revive Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS This Spring

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester will be reviving Nick Payne's multi-award-winning play Constellations, running at the Cotswold venue from 29 March – 18 May, with a press performance on 2 April.

Constellations will see the return of Jessica Daniels to direct the production, having previously directed the theatre's acclaimed Built by Barn productions of The Butterfly Lion and The Mozart Question, for which Daniels received a UK Theatre Awards nomination for Best Direction.

Payne's play is a high concept romance, a Sliding Doors to the power of 100 – and many other things at once: a drama about time and memory, about death and grief, playful and profound, comic and mournful.

The award-winning smash hit brings together the unlikeliest of couples in Roland, a beekeeper and Marianne, a physicist. What follows is a relationship and friendship that embraces the richness of the characters, allowing the audience to share in the comedy and the heartbreak, drawing them into the unflinching reality that the characters eventually face.

Nick Payne's dazzling play is a beautiful rich exploration into human connections with a plot that ingeniously keeps us guessing until the very end.

Constellations first premiered in the UK in 2012, winning the Best Play category at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, making the 29-year-old Payne the youngest winner of the award. The play also received several nominations at the 2013 Olivier Awards, including a Best Play nomination, before debuting on Broadway in 2015 to great acclaim, including three Drama League Award nominations. 2021, The play won the 2022 Olivier Award for Best Play Revival.

Jessica Daniels said of today's announcement, “I'm thrilled to be returning to The Barn to direct Nick Payne's Constellations. It's play I've always loved, at a theatre that has produced some of my proudest work. I can't wait to start work with the team.”

Daniels will be joined by Ethan Cheek (My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) – Broadway) as Designer and Off West End Award-nominee Hector Murray (High Society – The Mill at Sonning) as Lighting Designer. Casting and further creative team will be announced at a later date.

Since launching in 2018, the Barn Theatre has gained national recognition having produced over 35 Built by Barn shows and being awarded The Stage Awards' Best Fringe Theatre of the Year Award 2019. The theatre recently celebrated its fifth anniversary with a season that included world premieres of Simon Reade's adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's Waiting For Anya, Jonathan Lynn's final instalment of his classic series I'm Sorry Prime Minister, I Can't Quite Remember, as well as a reimagined revival production of the musical Once and the world premiere of a musical adaptation of Treasure Island.

More information can be found at www.barntheatre.org.uk