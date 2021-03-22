The Barn Theatre Announces Two Digital Michael Morpurgo Classics Coming This Spring

The Barn Theatre has announced two digital Michael Morpurgo classics coming this Spring, An Elephant in the Garden and Private Peaceful.

An Elephant in the Garden (2 - 18 April)

Following its 2020 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania performances and successful UK Tours from 2014-2019 - including runs at Bristol Old Vic and Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe - Poonamallee Productions brings their admired production of Michael Morpurgo's An Elephant in the Garden to the digital stage for the very first time in collaboration with the Barn Theatre.

Set against the backdrop of the 1945 Dresden bombings, this adaptation by long-time Michael Morpurgo collaborator Simon Reade brings Morpurgo's vivid, moving story to life performed by Alison Reid. The production, which will run over the Easter holidays from 2-18 April, follows Lizzie, her mother - and an elephant from the zoo known as Marlene as they flee the Allied fire-bombing in thea??endgamea??of the Second World War.

An Elephant in the Garden is adapted and directed by Simon Reade.

Private Peaceful (19 April - 2 May)

Based on the best-selling novel by War Horse author Michael Morpurgo, Private Peaceful tells the story of Private Tommo Peaceful, who looks back on his Devon upbringing, his romance with childhood sweetheart, Molly and the terrible events that saw him taken from this idyllic setting and into the horrors of war.

BoxLess Theatre's two-hander staging of Private Peaceful first opened as part of the Barn Theatre's outdoor theatre festival, BarnFest, in August 2020. It then transferred to the Barn Theatre's main auditorium in September, reopening the theatre for the first time since the first National Lockdown.

Following the run in Cirencester, the production transferred to the play's original home, the Bristol Old Vic, for a successful run and marked the first production to reintroduce the original ending from the acclaimed novel to the stage adaptation.

Private Peaceful was scheduled to transfer to the West End in November 2020, however due to the second National Lockdown this run will now be an international digital run. The Barn Theatre are thrilled to be able to present the production to audiences that missed out on this opportunity.

Private Tommo is played by Emily Costello, the first female performer to play Tommo professionally in a performance that was described by Michael Morpurgo as "extraordinary." James Demaine plays Charlie and various other roles.

Private Peaceful originally produced at the Barn Theatre with co-producers MZG Theatre Productions is adapted by Simon Reade and directed by Alexander Knott. Zöe Grain is associate director and movement director with composition by James Demaine. Sound design is by Harry Smith and lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner.

Both digital productions have educational packs available for schools. These educational packs are £100 plus VAT. For more information please contact info@barntheatre.org.uk.

Tickets are available at just £13.50 each, or for a limited time offer of £20 for both, running from 22nd March - 28th March. If a ticket for either show is bought within this time, the customer will receive a code to discount the purchase of a ticket for the other production. Tickets can be purchased at barntheatre.org.uk/barn-at-home.