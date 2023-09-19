Tatty Macleod Will Embark on UK Tour

Kicking off with a week-long run at London’s Soho Theatre from 8th January 2024, she will be gallivanting all over the country until April 2024.
Following a sold-out run at this years’ Edinburgh Fringe, Tatty Macleod will be taking her unmissable debut hour Fugue, on tour across the UK. Kicking off with a week-long run at London’s Soho Theatre from 8th January 2024, she will be gallivanting all over the country until April 2024 where the tour concludes in Bath.
Better known as ‘That French TikTok Lady’ by her social media audience, Tatty has amassed over 400K followers across socials thanks to her hilarious and astute observations of French and British culture.
Tatty said: “This show is a love letter to France, England and Europe. It looks at the idiosyncrasies and hilarious absurdities that make up our radically different nations. But this show is also a personal story of loss and the challenge faced by all of those having to reconstruct their identity in the wake of Brexit.”
Born in Zimbabwe to British parents and raised in France, Tatty has spent her life vacillating between cultures. In Fugue she asks the important questions like; Does knowing the difference between a crêpe and a galette make you French? Is he fu**boi or is he just French? The show is interwoven with stories of Tatty’s childhood in rural France as she tries to get to the bottom of what makes us who we are. It’s a show about belonging, finding your tribe, or not, and how to be ok with that.
Tatty has performed across Europe and is a regular at some of the biggest clubs in the UK including the Comedy Store and the Glee Clubs. She was a Funny Women awards 2022 finalist. In addition to comedy, she is a regular contributor to the I Paper , is an honorary ambassador to the British council in Paris and is currently developing her first non-fiction book. She debuted at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe with Fugue to a sold-out audience and extra-dates added.
JANUARY:
Monday 8th – Saturday 13th
LONDON, Soho Theatre
Friday 19th
CAMBRIDGE, Cambridge Junction
Friday 26th
CARDIFF, Chapter Arts
FEBRUARY:
Thursday 1ST
GUILDFORD, Bellerby Studio
Friday 2nd
YORK, Theatre 41
Wednesday 7th
BRIGHTON, Komedia Big Room
Thursday 15th
BROMLEY, Lounge
Saturday 17th
SOUTHAMPTON, The Attic
Wednesday 21st
MANCHESTER, Frog & Bucket
Thursday 22nd
SHEFFIELD, Deli Theatre
MARCH:
Friday 8th
NORWICH, The Garage
Thursday 21st
NEWCASTLE, The Stand
Saturday 23rd
GLASGOW, The Stand
Sunday 24th
EDINBURGH, The Stand
Friday 29th
BIRMINGHAM, Glee Club
Saturday 30th
BRISTOL, The Alma
APRIL:
Friday 12th
BATH, Rondo
