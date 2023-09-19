Tatty Macleod Will Embark on UK Tour

Kicking off with a week-long run at London’s Soho Theatre from 8th January 2024, she will be gallivanting all over the country until April 2024.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup Photo 1 Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse Photo 3 Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Tatty Macleod Will Embark on UK Tour

Following a sold-out run at this years’ Edinburgh Fringe, Tatty Macleod will be taking her unmissable debut hour Fugue, on tour across the UK. Kicking off with a week-long run at London’s Soho Theatre from 8th January 2024, she will be gallivanting all over the country until April 2024 where the tour concludes in Bath.

Better known as ‘That French TikTok Lady’ by her social media audience, Tatty has amassed over 400K followers across socials thanks to her hilarious and astute observations of French and British culture.

Tatty said: “This show is a love letter to France, England and Europe. It looks at the idiosyncrasies and hilarious absurdities that make up our radically different nations. But this show is also a personal story of loss and the challenge faced by all of those having to reconstruct their identity in the wake of Brexit.” 

Born in Zimbabwe to British parents and raised in France, Tatty has spent her life vacillating between cultures. In Fugue she asks the important questions like; Does knowing the difference between a crêpe and a galette make you French? Is he fu**boi or is he just French? The show is interwoven with stories of Tatty’s childhood in rural France as she tries to get to the bottom of what makes us who we are. It’s a show about belonging, finding your tribe, or not, and how to be ok with that.

Tatty has performed across Europe and is a regular at some of the biggest clubs in the UK including the Comedy Store and the Glee Clubs. She was a Funny Women awards 2022 finalist. In addition to comedy, she is a regular contributor to the I Paper , is an honorary ambassador to the British council in Paris and is currently developing her first non-fiction book. She debuted at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe with Fugue to a sold-out audience and extra-dates added.

Tour Dates

JANUARY:

Monday 8th – Saturday 13th                 
LONDON, Soho Theatre

Friday 19th                                              
CAMBRIDGE, Cambridge Junction

Friday 26th                                              
CARDIFF, Chapter Arts

FEBRUARY:                                             

Thursday 1ST                                           
GUILDFORD, Bellerby Studio

Friday 2nd                                               
YORK, Theatre 41

Wednesday 7th                                     
BRIGHTON, Komedia Big Room

Thursday 15th                                         
BROMLEY, Lounge

Saturday 17th                                         
SOUTHAMPTON, The Attic

Wednesday 21st                                    
MANCHESTER, Frog & Bucket

Thursday 22nd                                        
SHEFFIELD, Deli Theatre

MARCH:

Friday 8th                                                
NORWICH, The Garage

Thursday 21st                                         
NEWCASTLE, The Stand

Saturday 23rd                                        
GLASGOW, The Stand

Sunday   24th                                         
EDINBURGH, The Stand

Friday 29th                                              
BIRMINGHAM, Glee Club

Saturday 30th                                       
BRISTOL, The Alma

APRIL:

Friday 12th                                              
BATH, Rondo




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Viral Sensation And Comedian Tatty MacLeod Announces UK Tour Photo
Viral Sensation And Comedian Tatty MacLeod Announces UK Tour

Viral sensation and comedian Tatty MacLeod is taking her unmissable debut hour 'Fugue' on tour across the UK in 2024. Don't miss her hilarious show in various cities including London, Cardiff, Manchester, and more. Get your tickets now!

2
Gillian Elisa Joins Cast Of New Welsh Musical BRANWEN: DADENI Photo
Gillian Elisa Joins Cast Of New Welsh Musical BRANWEN: DADENI

Well-known TV and stage actress Gillian Elisa joins the cast of Branwen: Dadeni, a major new Welsh musical. Rehearsals have begun in Cardiff for this eagerly-anticipated production, which is a contemporary reimagining of the legendary tale of Branwen.

3
Rose Bruford College Reveals and Celebrates This Years Fellows and Honorary Fellows Photo
Rose Bruford College Reveals and Celebrates This Year's Fellows and Honorary Fellows

Rose Bruford College has announced this year’s Fellows and Honorary Fellows including renowned actors Toby Jones and Sam Palladio, all of whom were celebrated at the 2023 graduation ceremonies. Learn more about the fellows here!

4
Nottinghams The Squire Performing Arts Centre Reveals Autumn Season Photo
Nottingham's The Squire Performing Arts Centre Reveals Autumn Season

The Squire Performing Arts Centre has announced its upcoming season lineup. Learn more about the full season here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503 Video
Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Marlowe Theatre (11/02-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Tacchi-Morris Arts Centre (10/03-10/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wells Maltings (10/26-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being...Earnest?
Belgrade Theatre (11/02-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You