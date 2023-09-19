Tatty Macleod Will Embark on UK Tour

Following a sold-out run at this years’ Edinburgh Fringe, Tatty Macleod will be taking her unmissable debut hour Fugue, on tour across the UK. Kicking off with a week-long run at London’s Soho Theatre from 8th January 2024, she will be gallivanting all over the country until April 2024 where the tour concludes in Bath.

Better known as ‘That French TikTok Lady’ by her social media audience, Tatty has amassed over 400K followers across socials thanks to her hilarious and astute observations of French and British culture.

Tatty said: “This show is a love letter to France, England and Europe. It looks at the idiosyncrasies and hilarious absurdities that make up our radically different nations. But this show is also a personal story of loss and the challenge faced by all of those having to reconstruct their identity in the wake of Brexit.”

Born in Zimbabwe to British parents and raised in France, Tatty has spent her life vacillating between cultures. In Fugue she asks the important questions like; Does knowing the difference between a crêpe and a galette make you French? Is he fu**boi or is he just French? The show is interwoven with stories of Tatty’s childhood in rural France as she tries to get to the bottom of what makes us who we are. It’s a show about belonging, finding your tribe, or not, and how to be ok with that.

Tatty has performed across Europe and is a regular at some of the biggest clubs in the UK including the Comedy Store and the Glee Clubs. She was a Funny Women awards 2022 finalist. In addition to comedy, she is a regular contributor to the I Paper , is an honorary ambassador to the British council in Paris and is currently developing her first non-fiction book. She debuted at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe with Fugue to a sold-out audience and extra-dates added.

Tour Dates

JANUARY:

Monday 8th – Saturday 13th

LONDON, Soho Theatre

Friday 19th

CAMBRIDGE, Cambridge Junction

Friday 26th

CARDIFF, Chapter Arts

FEBRUARY:

Thursday 1ST

GUILDFORD, Bellerby Studio

Friday 2nd

YORK, Theatre 41

Wednesday 7th

BRIGHTON, Komedia Big Room

Thursday 15th

BROMLEY, Lounge

Saturday 17th

SOUTHAMPTON, The Attic

Wednesday 21st

MANCHESTER, Frog & Bucket

Thursday 22nd

SHEFFIELD, Deli Theatre

MARCH:

Friday 8th

NORWICH, The Garage

Thursday 21st

NEWCASTLE, The Stand

Saturday 23rd

GLASGOW, The Stand

Sunday 24th

EDINBURGH, The Stand

Friday 29th

BIRMINGHAM, Glee Club

Saturday 30th

BRISTOL, The Alma

APRIL:

Friday 12th

BATH, Rondo