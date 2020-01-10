Tangram Theatre And Pleasance Announce Double Bill Directed By Daniel Goldman

Tangram Theatre and Pleasance today announce a double bill of UK premières directed by Daniel Goldman in his first return to the London stage since the critically acclaimed Thebes Land (2017 Off West End Award for Best Production).

Goldman renews his collaboration with Thebes Land writer Sergio Blanco for The Rage of Narcissus, which opens on 21 February, with previews from 18 February, and runs until 8 March. This is followed by Aaron Posner's critically acclaimed Stupid F*cking Bird, which opens on 24 April with previews from 21 April, and runs until 17 May.

This season will also feature a new ticketing initiative for Pleasance that offers a number of £10 tickets for Under 30s and £5 tickets for Under 25s for each performance, excluding previews.

Daniel Goldman today said "It's really exciting to be teaming up with Pleasance to bring these two brilliant plays to London. I've been talking with Sergio and Aaron for over three years now to make these shows happen and both plays have been hugely successful all over the world so it feels very special to be at the helm of their London and UK premieres. I can't wait to share them. I think audiences are in for a real treat."

Daniel Goldman is an award-winning director, translator, playwright and producer. Directing credits include Thebes Land (Arcola Theatre - winner of the 2018 Off West End Award - Best Production), You're not like the Other Girls Chrissy (co-directed with Omar Elerian, Bush Theatre), Wanawake Wa Heri Wa Windsa (Shakespeare's Globe Theatre and international tour), Oedipus at Colonus (The Cambridge Greek Play), Frankenstein (Inside Out Theatre, Beijing), and Songs of Friendship with James Rowland (Three Weeks Editors Award). He has been the artistic director of Tangram Theatre Company since 2006 and was the artistic director of CASA Latin American Theatre Festival from 2007 until 2019.

THE RAGE OF NARCISSUS

Written by Sergio Blanco

Translated and directed by Daniel Goldman

Set Designer: Natalie Johnson; Lighting Designer: Richard Williamson

18 February - 8 March

Press Night: 21 February

When Sergio arrives in Ljubljana to give a lecture on Narcissus, the first thing he does after checking in to his hotel room is to get on an app and look for someone to have sex with. A few hours later, once Igor has come and gone, Sergio spots a dark brown stain on the floor. Looking closer, he sees that it's a blood stain. And looking around, he discovers more and more blood stains all over the room.

As he begins to investigate, he gets drawn deeper and deeper into a dark murky world of desire, infatuation and murder.

Perfect material for the new play he's trying to write - if he can get out of Ljubljana alive.

Described by Sergio himself as the dark side of Thebes Land, The Rage of Narcissus is a fascinating and disturbing journey into the labyrinth of the self and the darkness within us all.

Sergio Blanco is a Franco-Uruguayan playwright and director. His work - which has been translated, published and performed throughout the world - has been awarded the National Playwriting Award of Uruguay, the Playwriting Award of the Municipality of Montevideo, the Prize of the National Fund Theatre, the Florencio Award for Best Playwright, the International Casa de las Americas Prize, an Off West End Award, and The Theatre Award for the Best Text in Greece. His other works include '45, Slaughter, Opus Sextum, Kassandra, El Salto de Darwin, Tebas Land (Thebes Land), El Bramido de Düsseldorf and his most recent play Cuando pases sobre mi tumba.

STUPID F*CKING BIRD

Written by Aaron Posner

Directed by Daniel Goldman

21 April - 17 May

Press Night: 24 April

Forget the seagull. It's just another stupid f*cking bird.

Con, angry young man and unpublished playwright, is writing a play for his girlfriend Nina. Nina, meanwhile is falling for the renowned author Doyle Trigorin, who happens to be dating Emma, an ex-hollywood star... and Con's mother. Masha, the family cook, is in love with Con. Dev, Con's best friend, is in love with Masha. No one is in love with Dev. And Sorn, Emma's brother and Con's uncle is very, very lonely.

Oh and of course, there's a far too easily accessible gun in the house.

In this award winning, irreverent, moving and wonderfully f*cked up adaptation of Chekhov's The Seagull, US playwright Aaron Posner delves deep to show just how funny and disappointing love, art, and growing up can be- especially when you're searching for meaning in a ridiculous world that just doesn't really seem to care.

Aaron Posner is a US playwright and director. He has written and adapted over 20 plays, including Life Sucks, a new family musical called The Gift of Nothing, adaptations of Chaim Potok's The Chosen and My Name is Asher Lev, Who Am I This Time? (And Other Conundrums of Love), based on short stories by Kurt Vonnegut. He is a founder and former Artistic Director of Philadelphia's Arden Theatre and has directed at major regional theatres from coast to coast including the Folger Theatre and Milwaukee Rep (he is an Artistic Associate at both), Actor's Theatre of Louisville, The Alliance, The American Repertory Theatre, Arizona Theatre Company, California Shakespeare Theatre, and Seattle Rep.

Stupid F*cking Bird is supported by Arts Council England and Cockayne Foundation

Box Office: 020 7609 1800 / https://www.pleasance.co.uk/





