Tamara Rojo Says It Will Take Three Months for English National Ballet Performers to be Ready for the Stage

The Times has reported that Tamara Rojo, the head of English National Ballet, said that it will take three months to get the company's performers ready to perform live once again.

Read the full story HERE.

Rojo was one of nine people appointed to the government's Cultural Renewal task force.

She shared: "It is not just fitness...It is a daily ceremony of encountering your body and learning and pursuing. We have not only had no income but no activity. For dancers who are elite athletes to be at home is a huge challenge.

"We are a healthy thriving industry that is going to be even more important after Brexit for the international position of Britain," she said. "We know our duty and the importance for the wellbeing of the nation to open the theatre . . . to bring music and dance to the people, to the nation."

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You