Tamara Rojo, Nicholas Serota and Mark Cornell to Sit on Taskforce Aimed at Rebuilding Arts and Culture

The Stage has reported that English National Ballet's Tamara Rojo, the Arts Council's chair Nicholas Serota and Mark Cornell, chief executive of Ambassador Theatre Group, will be sitting on a new government-led taskforce aimed at rebuilding the arts and culture in the wake of the health crisis.

They are among eight members of the Cultural Renewal Taskforce, announced by cultural secretary Oliver Dowden. Their duty will be to develop a road map on the when and how venues and businesses can safely re-open.

Dowden said: "We are determined to do all we can to help our sectors that are such an incredible part of British life in their recovery. The taskforce is made up of some of the brightest and best from the cultural, sporting and tech worlds. Experts in their fields, they'll be instrumental in identifying creative ways to get these sectors up and running again."

The taskforce will meet for the first time on May 22.

