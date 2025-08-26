Tales From Warrington's Past Will Be Brought to Life at Heritage Open Days 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heritage Open Days will return next month and there is a packed programme of events and experiences in Warrington as part of the celebrations. Each year, across the country, Heritage Open Days brings more than a million people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history.

While locally in Warrington it is supported by dedicated organisations and volunteers across 17 sites in the borough with a host of events between 13 and 21 September.

Some of this year's highlights include the chance to join the Battlefields Trust to explore the English Civil War battle which took place at Winwick in 1648 and the opportunity to explore the history and myths of the Anglo-Saxon and Norman legacy of St Elphin's Church.

You can also meet firearms officers and drone unit officers at the Museum of Policing in Cheshire, go on a heritage walk with Culture Warrington's own Archives Officer Philip Jeffs, learn the stories behind how Warrington Town Hall was designed and built and go behind-the-scenes at Warrington Museum, one of the oldest local museums in the country.

Craig Sherwood, who is helping to coordinate for Culture Warrington, said: “Heritage Open Days 2025 looks like being the best yet with some exciting new events. We've got Cavaliers, Freemasons, Police drones and Anglo-Saxons and that's just in the first few days!

“St Elphin's Church has joined in this year with an event combining legend, storytelling and archaeology. We also have a battlefield walk at the site of the Battle of Winwick – a local battle which changed history and decided the course of the English Civil Wars.”

Each year, Heritage Open Days has a different theme and this time it is Architecture.

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days Marketing and Projects Manager, added: “For many, architecture is about more than just buildings. It's really all about people, and the ways we interact with the world around us.

“This year's festival is a great opportunity to delve into the rich tapestry of local stories across England. It's an open invitation to explore, learn, and be inspired by people and place.”

Founded in 1994 and free to attend, Heritage Open Days is made possible by the National Trust and People's Postcode Lottery.

For the full programme and booking information for each of the Warrington events visit culturewarrington.org/2025/08/22/hod25/