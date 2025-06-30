Tabby Lamb's THE LAW OF MAYHEM Will Premiere in Basingstoke

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Proteus presents acclaimed trans writer Tabby Lamb's (A Grievance of Witches, Happy Meal) new play about the true story of Michael Dillon and Roberta Cowell, who met in 1949 and were the first people in the UK to undergo gender affirmation surgery, carried out in Basingstoke. Inextricably entwined before parting after just three years, never to speak to each other again, the show charts their journey and brings them together for one last impossible encounter across time and space. Performed by majority a trans and non-binary cast who switch between roles, The Law of Mayhem uses magical realism and aerial circus as a physical vocabulary to tell the story of two lives that made their mark in history and forged a path for generations to come.

During her long life, Roberta had been a Spitfire pilot and was one of 'The Few', she also had a life-long passion for motor-racing and raced competitively before and after her medical transition. Michael had been President of the Oxford University Women's rowing team and was a research scientist before joining the Merchant Navy as a doctor. He was a prolific published writer and later moved to India to devote his life to Buddhism. After reading Michael's book Self: A Study in Ethics and Endocrinology, Roberta sought him out, and was introduced to his surgeon, Sir Harold Gillies. Whilst the doctor was unable to operate on Roberta because the Law of Mayhem stated that he could not castrate a healthy man, the three found a loophole - Michael started the surgery, and Dr Gillies completed it.

Writer Tabby Lamb said, "Michael and Roberta are icons who have come to represent a lot to the trans community. This play endeavors to get beyond the headlines and the 'firsts' and interrogate what they truly meant to each other, and how neither could have changed the course of history alone. At a time when trans rights are so up for debate, it's been so interesting diving into a point in our history when we were anonymous and our medicalisation had only just begun. On a personal note, exploring their journeys leading up to, during and after their bottom surgery, whilst I wait on endless NHS waiting lists for my own, has indeed been eye opening."

To accompany the show, Proteus is collaborating with Historians, Academics and researchers to create a free digital resource that will bring into focus these extraordinary lives, and their place in British Trans history.

Tabby Lamb (she/her) is a trans-woman, writer and performer based in East London. She strives to tell stories that explore the intersections between popular culture and politics and exploring the trans experience. Since her debut solo show Since U Been Gone (Gate Theatre, Edinburgh Festival Fringe), she's written shows including Darling, T4T and the Scotsman Fringe First Award winning Happy Meal. Tabby is the first trans-women ever to have a play performed as Shakespeare's Globe with A Grievance of Witches in 2024. She was part of the Soho Theatre Writers Lab and the LGBTQ Arts Review #RaisingOurVoices scheme for queer and trans writers, Oxford Playhouse Playmakers scheme, and Oli Lansley's Writing for Stage and TV course. She is also an associate artist for Middle Child and Theatre Royal Stratford East. Tabby is also a facilitator and runs creative arts projects for people from the LGBTQ+ community. She also founded Theatre Queers and can often be seen advocating for Trans Rights across her social media platforms and beyond.

Formed in 1981 and based in Basingstoke, Hampshire, Proteus is a theatre company who believe that the audience is as important as the artist, and that to create truly dynamic and relevant theatre the audience and artist must inspire each other's imagination. Quality, integrity and innovation are the values at the heart of their work and the criteria by which they judge their success. They have a long history of creating quality work, producing a programme of events that serves audiences locally, nationally and since 2009, internationally. Previous shows include Indestructible, The Bloody Chamber and Merrick: The Elephant Man.

Performance run 18-20 September at Haymarket Theatre in Basingstoke.

Comments

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...