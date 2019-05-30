TWIRLYWOOS Arrives On Stage In London This Summer

The wonderful world of Twirlywoos - as seen on CBeebies - will be brought to life on stage for the first time in London this Summer, when Toodloo, Great BigHoo, Chickedy, Chick and Peekaboo set sail for the Underbelly Festival Southbank for four weeks only from Saturday 3 to Sunday 31 August 2019.

Featuring all the favourite characters from the hit TV show, expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises as the Twirlywoos embark on a new adventure onboard their Big Red Boat. With beautifully inventive puppetry, Twirlywoos Live! promises to be a laugh-out-loud treat for little ones.

Twirlywoos Live! is brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical, whose productions include The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, playing at Troubadour White City Theatre this August celebrating 50 years of the book, and Sarah and Duck Live on Stage, which premiered at Polka Theatre before touring the UK. It is written by Zoe Bourn, who has brought to life some of the world's best-loved children's titles including Thomas and Friends and Fireman Sam Live!.

Twirlywoos was first broadcast on CBeebies in 2015, and in 2017 celebrated its 100th episode. It is co-created by Anne Wood, who has devised shows including Teletubbies, and Steve Roberts, who with Anne co-created the Bafta-winning CBeebies series Dipdap.

Twirlywoos Live! is recommended for ages 1+, with babes in arms welcome. The running time is 55 minutes with no interval.

Website: www.TwirlywoosLiveOnStage.com





