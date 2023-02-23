THE WINSTON MACHINE Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

An epic, intimate family saga which moves between the 1940s and the 2020s comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Internationally renowned theatre company Kandinsky's The Winston Machine can be seen at the SJT on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 March.

At the height of the Blitz, Charlotte is in a passionate affair with a Spitfire pilot, fighting fascism in red lipstick and living each day like her last.

Eighty years later, her granddaughter Becky is stuck in her hometown, cooking dinners for her dad and singing old songs at other people's weddings, dreaming of a better time.

The 1940s are more real to Becky than her life, but when a friend moves back to town, she's forced to face the present. What happens when there's no war left to fight?

An epic, intimate family saga, The Winston Machine is an unmissable new state-of-the-nation show from internationally-renowned Kandinsky (Dinomania, Trap Street, Still Ill), recently hailed by The New York Times for their deeply intelligent, emotionally arresting and beautifully realised theatre.

The director and co-writer is James Yeatman; co-writer and dramaturg is Lauren Mooney. The show is co-designed by Joshua Gadsby and Naomi Kuyck-Cohen, and music was composed by Zac Gvirtzman. Produced by Kandinsky, The Winston Machine was originally devised by James Yeatman, Lauren Mooney, Segen Yosef, Hamish McDougall, Nathaniel Christian and Rachel-Leah Hosker.

The performer-devisers are Elinor Crawley, Daniel Millar and Toyin Omari-Kinch.

The Winston Machine can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 March. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com