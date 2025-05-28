THE WANDWORTH WAY Radio Drama Kicks Off This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wandsworth is getting its very own radio soap opera. The Wandsworth Way will bring the borough’s stories to life with a brand new 40-part weekly drama produced by award winning local broadcaster Riverside Radio, in collaboration with the home of new writing in Wandsworth, Theatre503, and is supported by Wandsworth Council as part of its year as the Mayor’s London Borough of Culture 2025.

Set across the borough and written with the help of local people, The Wandsworth Way promises to be an entertaining, heartfelt and down to earth drama packed with unforgettable characters, sharp writing, and real community spirit.

At the heart of the story is Tash Defoe, a world-famous author returning to Wandsworth after years away, and Mike Hardy, a fiercely proud local cabbie. When their worlds collide in unexpected ways, they find themselves travelling across the borough, both literally and emotionally, as they rediscover what “home” really means.

The first episode will air on Sunday 29th June at 5pm on Riverside Radio, with new episodes every Sunday until April 2026. You can listen online at riversideradio.com, on DAB Digital Radio, via your smart speaker ("Play Riverside Radio"), the Riverside Radio app, and wherever you get your podcasts.

The soap has been written by Audio and Radio Industry award winning playwright James Fritz in collaboration with a team of local writers and performers. The Wandsworth Way will also form part of a wider training programme for local residents in the borough, offering hands-on experience in writing, acting and radio production.

By featuring local writing and acting talent, the project will authentically represent the borough's diverse voices, celebrating Wandsworth’s role as London Borough of Culture 2025. The show will explore themes of connection, unity, healing, nourishment, and sustainability, with actors and writers gaining valuable experience through monthly recording sessions. The project aims to create a truly inclusive, community centred production that reflects the heart of Wandsworth.

Cllr Kemi Akinola, Deputy Leader of Wandsworth Council, said, ‘I'm so excited that Wandsworth is getting its very own radio soap opera. It's the perfect way to hear local voices and experiences, celebrate the people of Wandsworth and reflect the themes of culture, wellbeing and community at the heart of our year as London Borough of Culture. I can't wait to listen!’

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said, ‘Wandsworth’s very own radio soap is set to become a must-listen every week and is a great way to celebrate local talent. It’s an inspiring addition to Wandsworth’s year of events as the Mayor’s London Borough of Culture, as we build a better London for everyone.’

Jason Rosam, Managing Director of Riverside Radio, said, ‘I still can’t quite believe we’re actually doing this! When Wandsworth Council approached us to ask how Riverside Radio could contribute to the London Borough of Culture, I wanted to think big and the idea of a radio soap opera for Wandsworth popped straight into my head. Something like The Archers, but rooted right here in our borough, with local voices and local stories. It’s been a dream of mine to create something like this for years, and the fact that it’s coming to life with such incredible support is genuinely thrilling. I can’t wait for everyone to hear The Wandsworth Way!’

James Fritz, lead writer, said, ‘I’m thrilled to be working on this ambitious and necessary project, and to be given the chance to work with so many brilliant Wandsworth writers on telling a new, epic story about their area. It’s going to be a lot of fun!’

Emily Carewe, Executive Director & Co-CEO of Theatre503 said, ‘Theatre503 is thrilled to be partnering with Riverside Radio and the Council on The Wandsworth Way. A project with creative development at its core, the opportunity to meet and work with an incredible pool of writers, performers and directors across the Wandsworth borough connects to everything Theatre503 believes in. We can’t wait to share the stories of Wandsworth that will be told through this soap opera, and to be part of the incredible London Borough of Culture year that’s in store.’

For more information and to get involved, visit thewandsworthway.com.

