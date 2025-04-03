THE UGLY DUCKLING – A CIRCUS STORY Comes To The Brighton Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At this year's Brighton Fringe Festival, Revel Puck Circus will bring a delightful family show in the form of a bold and imaginative reworking of The Ugly Duckling - a Circus Story to the stage; blending storytelling with acrobatics in a vibrant, family-friendly production.

This high-energy circus show takes audiences on a brand-new journey within the framework of the beloved tale, celebrating difference, and the joy of finding your own tribe.

The Ugly Duckling - a Circus Story follows Lou, a little duckling who doesn't quite fit in. Lou struggles to keep up with the other ducklings, as the story unfolds through gravity-defying aerial silks, daring acrobatics, and playful audience interaction. Along the way, Lou meets a vegetarian cat who refuses to chase mice and a tortoise with dreams of sprinting; and other characters who, like Lou, don't conform to expectations.

Rather than the age-old tale where the duckling discovers she is in fact a swan, Lou's journey leads to a different conclusion: true belonging isn't about changing who you are but finding those who embrace you as you are.

With an ensemble cast performing breathtaking circus acts including a mesmerizing Cyr Wheel (defying gravity in a large hoop!) sequence, a powerful aerial straps routine, and dynamic group acrobatics, the show seamlessly weaves physical storytelling with themes of empathy and self-acceptance.

The production also features a lively soundtrack, including well-loved tracks like I Like to Move It Move It (best known to kids as the most popular song from Madagascar) and 5 Years Time by Noah and the Whale, created with the aim of keeping even the youngest children hooked until the end of the 60-minute show.

Revel Puck Circus, known for its innovative and inclusive approach to contemporary circus, embraces the philosophy that every body is capable of spectacular things. The Ugly Duckling reflects this ethos, offering a performance that is both inspiring and entertaining.

This reimagined Ugly Duckling is a heartwarming and exhilarating circus experience, perfect for families looking for an unforgettable live performance.

