THE TURNIP FIELD to be Presented at the Turbine Theatre

THE TURNIP FIELD is a perfect piece of heartrending, funny theatre just right as we emerge from lockdown and theatres are able to welcome audiences once again. It universal theme will appeal to all theatregoers.

The show opens at Stoke Rep on 25th May and moves directly to The Turbine Theatre on 2nd June.

DETAILS:

SAVAGES presents

THE TURNIP FIELD

Written and Directed by Catherine O'Reilly & Tim Churchill

With original music by Jeremy Wootton

At THE TURBINE THEATRE, Arches Lane, Circus West, Battersea, SW11 8AB

2-5 June 2021 AT 7.30pm

HEARTRENDING, FUNNY TWO-HANDER

Starring Sean Jones (Blood Brothers - UK Tour, Macbeth - Epstein Theatre, Wave Me Goodbye - Theatre Clwyd). and

JOSH CAPPER (Dreamboats and Petticoats - UK Tour, Mamma Mia - International Tour, The Hound of the Baskervilles - United National Theatre)

When John is sent to fetch his younger brother Joe from the turnip field, he's shocked to find the normally placid lad sulking and angry. Waiting for Patrick, Joe is desperate to stay a little longer. As the two brothers while away the hours they talk of their dreams and ambitions outside of the small Irish hamlet that is their home. They play. They fight. They marvel at the skies and the universe whilst debating important issues such as whether Fr 'Gripper' Murphy really is the strongest priest in the world and the shocking possibility that the recently crowned 'Queen of the Plough' was fixed all along.

Everything was perfect in the turnip field.

But then the weather changed.......

https://www.theturbinetheatre.com/whats-on/the-turnip-field