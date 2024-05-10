THE SUMMER I ROBBED A BANK is Coming to The Everyman This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Everyman Cork will present the stage adaptation of the beloved children's book The Summer I Robbed a Bank by acclaimed Irish comedian and author, David O'Doherty. The production, directed by Sophie Motley, will run from June 8th to June 16th as part of Cork Midsummer Festival.

The Summer I Robbed a Bank follows the story of 12-year-old Rex, who is forced to spend his summer holidays on the picturesque Achill Island. Reluctant at first, Rex soon discovers the island's whimsical characters and unexpected adventures, leading him on a journey of self-discovery.

"David O'Doherty's charming and humorous tale is the perfect blend of adventure, heart, and friendship," said Sophie Motley, the director of the production. "We're excited to bring this beloved story to life on stage and share it with audiences in Cork."

The production features a talented cast of both experienced and up-and-coming actors, promising a delightful and engaging experience for audiences of all ages.

Tickets for The Summer I Robbed a Bank are now on sale and can be purchased through The Everyman website at www.everymancork.com or by phoning the box office at 021 450 1673 . Don't miss this opportunity to join Rex on his hilarious and heartwarming adventure this summer!

This production was commissioned by The Ark and The Everyman.

About The Everyman:

The Everyman Theatre is a renowned cultural institution in the heart of Cork City, renowned for its diverse programming and commitment to nurturing local and emerging talent. The theatre's mission is to inspire, entertain, and enrich the lives of its audiences through the power of live performance.

About David O'Doherty:

David O'Doherty is an award-winning Irish comedian, author, and musician. He has written several critically acclaimed children's books, including "The Summer I Robbed a Bank" and "The Naught Boy," both of which have been adapted for the stage. O'Doherty's unique blend of humor and heart has earned him a loyal following across Ireland and beyond.

https://everymancork.com/events/the-summer-i-robbed-a-bank/

