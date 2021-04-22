THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN Will Reopen Little Angel Theatre in May

Little Angel Theatre will open its doors again to socially distanced audiences with a brand-new production based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much-loved story The Smartest Giant in Town, published by Macmillan Children's Books. Co-produced with Fierylight, the new show is a highlight of Little Angel's 60th anniversary season and will run from 28 May - 8 August at Little Angel Studios.

Tickets will go on-sale on 12 May (subject to government guidelines) at littleangeltheatre.com.

The Smartest Giant in Town is adapted for the stage by Little Angel artistic director Samantha Lane, who also directs, and award-winning musician Barb Jungr, who has also composed new music for the production. Their previous collaborations for Little Angel including The Singing Mermaid, Mother Christmas and The Pixie & the Pudding.

Julia Donaldson says: "I am so pleased Little Angel Theatre is able to open its doors so soon after lockdown, welcoming back children and families to enjoy live performance again. It is such an important experience and we have badly missed it in the last year. Little Angel have done other wonderful adaptations of my stories, and I know that this will be just as special. To have 'The Smartest Giant in Town' as their first live show, with its themes of friendship and kindness, seems timely and I am sure everyone will enjoy it. I also want to congratulate the theatre on their 60th anniversary this year - what an achievement!"

Axel Scheffler says: "I am very fond of George the giant and his friends in The Smartest Giant in Town; I enjoyed creating his world with its mix of town and countryside, and range of animal characters and a place where everyone lives together harmoniously. I am looking forward to seeing it all now in 3D with the set and puppets; the creative team are really bringing it all to life in such a brilliant way. I am so pleased that families will have the chance to return to a theatre experience at the Little Angel Theatre and that this show will be part of the theatre's 60th anniversary celebrations."

Samantha Lane says: 'It's been a rollercoaster of a year, with lots of stopping and starting and adjusting plans, and so I am very excited that we are finally going to open up properly to live audiences again. I am delighted that we are doing so with such an iconic, modern classic and that we are able to bring the joy of live theatre to children and their families once again.'

This heart-warming tale about kindness and helping those in need will be brought to life in a musical, puppet-filled adventure, following on from Little Angel's bestselling adaptations of Julia Donaldson's picture books including The Paper Dolls, The Flying Bath, The Further Adventures of the Owl and the Pussycat, The Everywhere Bear and The Singing Mermaid.

George wishes he wasn't the scruffiest giant in town. So when he sees a new shop selling giant-sized clothes, he decides it's time for a new look: smart trousers, smart shirt, stripy tie, shiny shoes. Now he's the smartest giant in town . . . until he bumps into some animals who desperately need his help - and his clothes!

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the UK's leading picture book partnership. Their books together, which include modern classics The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child, are popular globally and have sold over 75 million copies worldwide. The Smartest Giant in Town was first published by Macmillan Children's Books in 2002.

The Smartest Giant in Town has been adapted for stage by Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane. The production will be directed by Samantha Lane, music is composed by Barb Jungr, set and costumes are designed by Kate Bunce, puppets are designed by Judith Hope and lighting is designed by Sherry Coenen.

