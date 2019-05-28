THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes To The Bristol Hippodrome

The Rocky Horror Show continues to play to packed houses as it tours the length and breadth of the UK throughout 2019 featuring a wealth of star performers. More than 100,000 people have seen the show during the tour and there are no signs of this incredible cast slowing down. Strictly star Joanne Clifton, who has been delighting audiences and receiving rave reviews as Janet, will continue to don her corset and fishnets as she extends her role in the musical extravaganza for a further six months until the end of the 2019 tour. Joanne said: "I absolutely love playing Janet, so I'm delighted to continue with the show throughout the year".

Blue star Duncan James has excited theatre fans playing the character of Frank n Furter, slipping into a corset and heels with ease. Already wowing Rocky Horror audiences up and down the country, critics agree that Duncan "makes for an awe-inspiring Frank n Furter" (Liverpool Echo) and "adds a new dimension to the character" (Wirral Globe). Bringing just the right amount of cheeky, sensual energy to the stage Duncan continues to thrill. Catch him in Birmingham, Bristol, Blackpool, Dublin, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Hull and Edinburgh. Duncan said: "I'm just loving every minute. Frank is such an iconic role; it's an honour to play him."

Comedian Dom Joly, TV presenter Alison Hammond, comedian Steve Punt and actor Philip Franks continue to share the role of The Narrator in the UK tour. Dom Joly will star as The Narrator during the show's run at The Bristol Hippodrome in June 2019.

From 27 May, James Darch will join the cast to play Brad. James, an accomplished actor with an impressive CV, is currently starring as Pat Casey in Maggie May at The Finborough Theatre. Other credits include An Officer and a Gentleman (UK tour), Wicked (Apollo Victoria), and Mamma Mia (Novello Theatre). James said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the cast of The Rocky Horror Show. It's mad - there is no denying that. But, as the devoted audiences prove, it's a story that's got heart and relevance through every generation. Its infectious energy is still standing the test of time and coming out on top. I can't wait to put my own small stamp on such a well known and loved character as Brad - bring on the madness!"

The legendary musical extravaganza also stars West End star Stephen Webb as Frank and Kristian Lavercombe, who reprises his role as Riff Raff following more than 1500 performances around the world. Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including "Sweet Transvestite", "Science Fiction/Double Feature", "Dammit Janet" and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, "The Time-Warp".

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank'n'Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It's an adventure they'll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation meaning, of course, getting dressed in the most outrageous fancy dress.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court's Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80. In 1975 it was transformed into a film called 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history.

The Rocky Horror Show has become the world's favourite Rock 'N' Roll musical, having been performed worldwide for 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into over 20 languages. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason

Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in The Rocky Horror Show over the past 45 years.

In 2015, as part of a sold-out season at London's Playhouse Theatre, a special star-studded Gala charity performance in aid of Amnesty International was broadcast to over 600 cinemas across the UK and Europe. The live screening - featuring a host of celebrities playing The Narrator including Stephen Fry, Mel Giedroyc, Emma Bunton, Ade Edmondson, Anthony Head and Richard O'Brien -

smashed box office records and was the biggest grossing film in cinemas across the UK. The performance was subsequently screened on the Sky Arts channel.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, The Rocky Horror Show is the boldest bash of them all. But be warned, this show has rude parts!





