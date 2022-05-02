THE QUEEN'S KNICKERS Will Tour This Year

You are invited to this royal romp of a musical celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

It's a busy year for the Queen - she has lots of important events to attend. But disaster has struck the palace as Her Majesty's knickers have been nicked- call the royal guard! Meanwhile, a little girl is wondering what knickers Her Majesty will choose to wear on a school visit! Will they be her 'at home' knickers - adorned with corgis - or her 'garden party' knickers, or perhaps her woolly Balmoral ones...? TaleGate Theatre Productions, producers of 'Father Christmas Needs A Wee!' and 'The Giant's Loo Roll' bring you this regal children's musical full of songs, silliness and a corgi or two!

TaleGate Theatre Productions are working with Bafta winning author, Nicholas Allan, on a new musical adaptation of his best selling book 'The Queen's Knickers' (Copyright, 1993) due to tour UK theatres in 2020.

TaleGate Theatre is known for its bouncy and colourful children's musicals having previously found suc- cess with Allan's books. Work includes West End run of 'The Giant's Loo Roll' (Arts Theatre in 2016) and annual UK tours of 'Father Christmas Needs a Wee!' since 2013.

The original, award winning, book explores the Queen's fashions with a cheeky wink to childish humour- "Everyone can see the Queen's smart coats and dresses, but what does she wear under- neath? Through the eyes of a little girl hoping for a school visit by the Queen, the range of royal underwear is revealed, in all its regal glory"

This new adaptation, by permission of Nicholas Allan, will see the same creative team come together including artistic director James Worthington directing and writing the book, Kate Lindsey on lyrics, Justine Lee as choreographer, Jason Burns working on Orchestration, Steve Boyce creating the colourful costumes and David Law as scenic designer.

Nicholas Allan commented "A musical of 'The Queen's Knickers' should be one of sheer fun. The book has been a big seller for over twenty-nine years: the combined subjects of Royalty and under- wear of great curiosity to young children. TaleGate Theatre, who've had such success with 'Father Christmas Needs A Wee', will use their creative genius, I'm sure, to maximum effect both in story and song for this new project. I'm looking forward to the result."

Philip Ward, Managing Director of TaleGate Theatre Productions said "We have been working closely with Nicholas for several years and not only consider him a sheer talent in children's literature but a close friend. This is an adaptation we have wanted to work on for some time and feel now is the right time as it will take TaleGate Theatre to new heights."

For the full tour visit www.talegatetheatre.co.uk