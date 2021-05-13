Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announces Cast For Return To Duchess Theatre

Performances begin on 18 June.

May. 13, 2021  

The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning box office hit, today announces the casting for its return to the Duchess Theatre with performances from Friday 18 June 2021. Tickets are on sale now and the production is currently booking through to 30 January 2022.

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

Cast:

Blayar Benn Trevor

Ross Green Chris

Elan James Jonathan

Michael Keane Dennis

David Kirkbride Robert

Jack Michael Stacey Max

Ciara Morris Annie

Ellie Morris Sandra

The understudies will be Rosemarie Akwafo, Euan Bennet, Colin Burnicle, Sally Cheng and Oliver Clayton.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andy Johnson. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

The Duchess Theatre reopens in line with current government guidelines plus robust risk mitigation. Preventative measures include:

  • Health questionnaire to be emailed 48 hours in advance of the performance
  • Contactless tickets
  • Compulsory facemasks
  • Hand sanitisation stations throughout the building
  • Click and Collect bar App
  • Deep clean and building sanitation
  • Additional entrances and exits
  • Supporting NHS Track and Trace

For further information please visit www.nimaxtheatres.com/covid-19-secure/

Booking number: 0330 333 4810

Website: www.theplaythatgoeswrong.com


