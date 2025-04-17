THE NAUGHTY CARRIAGE ON THE ORPHAN TRAIN is Coming to Birmingham Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Featuring young performers from the West Midlands, The Naughty Carriage on the Orphan Train is a fresh revival of the recent BYMT classic with a cast of 39 performers from across the UK.

Based on the little-known true story of some 200,000 orphans taken from New York and placed aboard trains to be adopted by families across the United States, The Naughty Carriage on the Orphan Train shifts the focus to the children who were not chosen – those who became the Naughty Carriage, and who found their own paths to belonging.

Inspired by the experience of Looked After Children, the show was developed with young people with lived experience of the care system and those who find their place with non-traditional families.

With toe-tapping jazz-infused tunes, and an uplifting narrative, this is a musical about making your own version of family, that celebrates the resilience and rebellion of youth and unconventional family bonds.

The Naughty Carriage on the Orphan Train was created by Luke Saydon (music and lyrics) and Carl Miller (book and lyrics) with BYMT; the musical was first performed in an acclaimed run at Dundee Rep by BYMT’s Young Company in 2023.

Emily Gray, Creative Director, BYMT Director of The Naughty Carriage on the Orphan Train said: “We are delighted to be bringing a much-loved BYMT show to our partner venue, Birmingham Hippodrome, and look forward to welcoming audiences to this joyful production.

“It is exhilarating to see a little known historical moment come to life through the energy and musicality of a large group of passionate young performers and musicians. The story holds so much meaning for the adults and children working on it, as we all grapple with finding where we belong. We hope our audiences will enjoy the ride and laugh and cry with us as we journey on the train to the very end of the line and back again.”

Luke Saydon, music and lyrics added: “Naughty Carriage has become its own unique family. As a queer person, as an immigrant, and as a creative - the beauty of chosen family has been so crucial to everything that makes me me.

“One wonderful story that inspired the Bear Who Drinks Tears (a character in our show) came from a member of a community choir I lead. She works with people looking for a family. In times of vulnerability, she made up this Bear Who Drinks Tears who comes to console you in the time of grief, pain and loss. Her story came to inspire mine, and I hope that mine inspires and empowers yours.”

The Naughty Carriage on the Orphan Train is at Birmingham Hippodrome from Friday 25 April – Sunday 27 April in the Patrick Studio.

