THE MANSION THROUGH TIME to be Presented by Show of Strength

The company, Show Of Strength, which has produced new work in non-theatre spaces for over twenty years and performs in 'found' spaces, will take audiences on a journey to meet the dynasty that gave the world Ashton Court Mansion in Bristol. The family lived at Ashton Court Mansion for 400 years and all the goings on will be revealed in this new outdoor family show from 25th to 27th June 2021.

The six shows over three days will engage audiences in extraordinary stories from the 16th to 20th centuries, all linked by a hunt for the infamous Smyth 'lost ring' and a totally outrageous impostor.

This unconventional theatre show highlights Bristol's history and is perfect for families and friends of all ages to walk to enjoy the setting of Ashton Court Mansion, with a full cast playing the Smyth family and staff through the ages.

Seven actors play seven characters, all with remarkable stories to tell. From high born to low born, from Civil War to Second World War, from Queen Elizabeth I to Queen Elizabeth II and from first resident Hugh Smyth to Esme Smyth - the last.

Sheila Hannon, Show of Strength creative producer, explains:

"Ashton Court is one of Britain's best loved parks, but the history of the family is a hidden gem that very few people know. With a hugely increased interest in family history over lockdown, The Mansion Through Time will explore the stories, trials and tribulations of one truly remarkable Bristolian family."

The Mansion Through Time is supported by Arts Council England and takes place outdoors, with natural social distancing to ensure everyone feels confident to attend. Guests can bring a picnic to enjoy before or after.

The show is recommended for ages 7+, and hopes to encourage everyone to take an active interest in the mansion's survival. Tickets are now live and are priced at £7.50: https://showofstrength.org.uk/productions/the-mansion-through-time

Cast: Gerard Cooke, Kirsty Cox, Rachael Fagan, Lindsey Garwood, Sheila Hannon, John Lomas, Kirrris Riviere.

Dates: Friday 25 June 7pm, Saturday 26 June 11am, 2pm, 6pm, Sunday 27 June 11am, 2pm.