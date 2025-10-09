THE LOST LIBRARY OF LEAKE STREET to Return to VAULT Creative Arts This Christmas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



VAULT Creative Arts are capping off the first year of their newly renovated venue, The Glitch, in Waterloo, with a new Christmas Classic. Back by popular demand, the venue will once again transform into The Lost Library of Leake street - this time, with even more wonder, magic, and festive tenderness.

Written and Directed by Artistic Director Oli Savage, the show tells the story of a teenage girl, Isla, who is in search of a Christmas present for her mother. She stumbles upon a hidden library located on Leake Street, where stories aren't found in books but in everyday objects that have been discarded and forgotten. Here she meets Max, the Chief Librarian, and together, the two embark on a whirlwind journey as they discover how, in this city, connection can be found in the most unlikely of places. Recommended for everyone aged 12+, this "fairy tale for grown-ups" is a truly unique Christmas story about family, loss, magic, and the stories that bind us all together.

But this isn't all that's on offer at the venue. Through December, they will also be hosting a range of social and creative activities to add to the festive fun. This will include carol sing-alongs, board game nights, festive pub quizzes and live music performances. These will be accompanied by a festive bar offering, including themed cocktails, and mulled wine. Whether you're looking for somewhere to celebrate the season with colleagues, friends, or family, The Glitch will be the place to be!

Oli Savage, Artistic Director and CEO of VAULT Creative Arts commented: "It's been a really exciting year at VAULT, and we're thrilled to be rounding that off with a new production of The Lost Library of Leake Street. It's well on the way to becoming a Christmas classic, particularly for people who are looking for a heart-warming, uplifting way to celebrate the season that's a bit different to the usual fare. We were thrilled with how well the show was received last year - sell out shows, multiple 5-star reviews. This year, we're keeping the same tender story, but with some new and improved elements (including a new set, and even some magic). So whether you're a Lost Library veteran, or it's your first time, it's sure to delight!"

The Lost Library of Leake Street can be found at The Glitch, 134 Lower March, London, SE1 7AE. It runs from Weds 26th November to Monday 22nd December.