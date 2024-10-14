THE LORD OF THE RINGS A MUSICAL TALE Comes to Theatre Royal Plymouth in 2025 Ahead of European Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lord of the Rings - A Musical Tale will embark on a new journey as this timeless tale unfolds in this critically acclaimed and breathtaking theatrical production, playing Theatre Royal Plymouth from 4 – 11 October 2025. This is an exclusive UK presentation of this award-winning production, following its seasons in Chicago, Auckland and Australia, with tickets on sale from Tuesday 22 October at www.theatreroyal.com.

Originating at The Watermill Theatre in 2023, and told from the Hobbits' perspective, director Paul Hart's production is a unique theatrical interpretation of J.R.R. Tolkien's epic trilogy. Hart and the original creative team evolved the acclaimed production to play larger venues. The enhanced production played a highly successful season during the summer of 2024 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and will play upcoming seasons in Auckland, New Zealand this November, then Sydney, Australia from January 2025, with additional Asia Pacific dates to follow.

With a UK cast, the show will return to British audiences at Theatre Royal Plymouth before embarking on a European tour presented by People Entertainment Group, with details to be announced soon. The Lord of the Rings - A Musical Tale is performed live by a 32-strong ensemble of actors and actor-musicians.

The production features a score by international composers A.R. Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire), Finnish folk band Värttinä, and Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale (Matilda the Musical), with book and lyrics by Shaun McKenna (Maddie, La Cava) and Matthew Warchus (Groundhog Day).

As the Hobbits celebrate Bilbo Baggins' eleventy-first birthday in the Shire, he gifts his nephew Frodo his most precious belonging—a gold ring. This fateful moment launches Frodo on a legendary and perilous quest across Middle-earth to the darkest realms of Mordor to vanquish evil with his loyal Fellowship.

As producer Kevin Wallace said, “Paul's wonderful production, invites us all to become Hobbits in the company of Hobbits, celebrating Bilbo Baggins' birthday as this incredible journey begins.”

The original 2023 production, which sold out its 12-week run at The Watermill Theatre, won a WhatsOnStage Award for ‘Best Regional Production', and scooped eight Broadway World Awards, garnered 4- and 5-star reviews, with critics praising its innovative use of projections, puppetry, and live music. The production has been described as "exhilarating" and "rewarding" for both long-time fans of The Lord of the Rings and newcomers to the story. The following year, having evolved to include an ensemble of 30, The Lord of the Rings - A Musical Tale had its U.S. premiere at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, where it was described as “a must see” and “a visual marvel”.

The show will make its New Zealand premiere at The Civic Theatre in Auckland, running from 5 November to 1 December 2024, and will then, with an Australian cast, head to Australia for a limited season at the State Theatre in Sydney from January 7, 2025, with further dates to be announced soon.

Kevin Wallace continues, "This production began its journey at The Watermill, realised by an exceptional creative team led by Paul Hart and, in collaboration with our colleagues at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, they went on to thrill US audiences with the US Premiere at The Yard Theatre in Chicago. Together with Middle-earth Enterprises and GWB Entertainment, we are thrilled to bring it back to the UK, where it will play exclusively at Theatre Royal Plymouth before heading to Europe. It's been an incredible experience seeing performers from each production make these roles their own, and we look forward to this new chapter, once again with a British company." ."

Fredrica Drotos, Steward Brand & Licensing at Middle-earth Enterprises adds that "bringing this production to audiences across the globe has been a privilege and a delight, and now, A Musical Tale embarks on another adventure, touching home in the UK briefly before setting off again with an immensely talented cast and crew, poised to infuse each and every performance across the continent, with a palpable purity of spirit.”

James Mackenzie-Blackman, CEO of Theatre Royal Plymouth said, "We are incredibly proud to be hosting The Lord of the Rings - A Musical Tale as the exclusive UK venue in 2025. This production has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, and we are excited to bring it to Plymouth. It's a truly unique theatrical experience, combining music, storytelling, and a multi-skilled ensemble of performers. We can't wait to share this production with our audiences before it embarks on its European tour."

Director Paul Hart says, "To tell this most epic and beloved story onstage, we had to start small and think big. Very much like a Hobbit! What began as an intimate production at The Watermill has grown into something larger than we ever imagined, traveling across continents and captivating audiences with its music and storytelling. It's been an exhilarating journey, and I am thrilled to bring the show back to the UK before we embark on the European tour. Each night, we create this world anew, and I hope audiences leave feeling a little more like the Hobbits we all have within us—hopeful, wide-eyed, and daring to do the impossible."

