THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Will Embark on New UK Tour

The celebrated production of C.S. Lewis' The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which was loved by audiences and critics alike during its recent West End run, will embark on a major new tour of the UK & Ireland, opening at Leeds Playhouse this Autumn.

C.S. Lewis' book was first published in October 1950. Since then, over 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold. It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. The stage adaptation of Lewis' iconic book enjoyed a hugely successful, critically-acclaimed London run in 2022/3.

Producer Chris Harper said: ‘We can't wait for both children and adults to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe, and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis' novel with this tour.'

Director Michael Fentiman added: ‘I'm delighted to be taking our beautiful production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe on a major tour of the UK and Ireland in 2025. The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.'

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is directed by Michael Fentiman based on the original production by Sally Cookson. The Set and Costume Designer is Tom Paris, Composers are Barnaby Race and Benji Bower, the Choreographer is Shannelle ‘Tali' Fergus, the Lighting Designer is Jack Knowles, the Sound Designer is Tom Marshall, the Puppetry Director is Toby Olié, the Puppetry Designer is Max Humphries, the Aerial Director is Gwen Hales, the Illusionist is Chris Fisher, the Casting Director is Will Burton CDG and the Wigs, Hair and Make-Up Designer is Susanna Peretz. Casting will be announced in due course.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will play in Leeds through Christmas 2024, and in 2025 is scheduled to visit Leicester Curve, Cardiff Millennium Centre, Liverpool Empire, Theatre Royal Newcastle, Theatre Royal Brighton, Orchard Theatre Dartford, New Victoria Theatre Woking, Princess Theatre Torquay, Wycombe Swan Theatre, Cliffs Pavilion Southend-on-Sea, Grand Opera House York, Grand Opera House Belfast, Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin, Festival Theatre Edinburgh, Alexandra Theatre Birmingham, Regent Theatre Stoke-on-Trent, King's Theatre Glasgow, His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen, Eden Court Highlands Inverness, Norwich Theatre Royal, Marlowe Theatre Canterbury, Milton Keynes Theatre, Winter Gardens Blackpool, Venue Cymru Llandudno, Congress Theatre Eastbourne, Aylesbury Waterside and Sunderland Empire.

Further venues and dates will be confirmed.

Tickets are on sale across the tour. For all information on venues and ticketing details, visit www.lionwitchonstage.com.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is produced by Chris Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber and was first produced at the Leeds Playhouse.

Tour Dates

Leeds Playhouse

18 December 2024 – 25 January 2025 On Sale

https://www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk/

Curve Theatre, Leicester

30 January 2025 – 8 February 2025 On Sale Soon

https://www.curveonline.co.uk

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

11 – 15 February 2025 On Sale

https://www.wmc.org.uk/en

Liverpool Empire

18 – 22 February 2025 On Sale

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

Theatre Royal, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

25 February – 1 March 2025 On Sale

https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Theatre Royal Brighton

11 – 15 March 2025 On Sale 17 May

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

Orchard Theatre, Dartford

18 – 22 March 2025 On Sale Soon

https://trafalgartickets.com/orchard-theatre-dartford/en-GB

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

25 – 29 March 2025 On Sale

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

Princess Theatre, Torquay

1 – 5 April 2025 On Sale

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay/

Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

8 – 12 April 2025 On Sale Soon

https://trafalgartickets.com/wycombe-swan-theatre/en-GB

Cliffs Pavilion Theatre, Southend

15 – 19 April 2025 On Sale Soon

https://thecliffspavilion.co.uk/

Grand Opera House, York

22 - 26 April 2025 On Sale

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/

Grand Opera House, Belfast

29 April – 3 May 2025 On Sale Soon

https://www.goh.co.uk

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

6 – 11 May 2025 On Sale Soon

https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

13 – 17 May 2025 On Sale

https://www.capitaltheatres.com

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

27 – 31 May 2025 On Sale

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

3 – 7 June 2025 On Sale

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

Theatre Royal, Glasgow

10 – 14 June 2025 On Sale

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

17 – 21 June 2025 On Sale Soon

https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/

Eden Court Highlands, Inverness

24 – 28 June 2025 On Sale Soon

https://eden-court.co.uk

Theatre Royal Norwich

8 – 12 July 2025 On Sale Soon

https://norwichtheatre.org

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

15 – 19 July 2025 On Sale Soon

https://marlowetheatre.com

Milton Keynes Theatre

22 -26 July 2025 On Sale

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

29 July – 2 August 2025 On Sale Soon

https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

5 – 9 August 2025 On Sale Soon

https://www.venuecymru.co.uk

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

12 – 16 August 2025 On Sale

https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/whats-on

Waterside Theatre Aylesbury

7 – 11 October 2025 On Sale

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

Sunderland Empire

11 – 15 November 2025 On Sale

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

