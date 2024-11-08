THE LAST LAUGH Comes to Brighton Ahead of West End Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, THE LAST LAUGH will play Theatre Royal Brighton in February, immediately prior to a West End run at the Noël Coward Theatre and subsequent season in New York and UK tour. Written and directed by Paul Hendy, the show will play Theatre Royal Brighton from Tue 11 – Sat 15 February 2025.

THE LAST LAUGH stars Bob Golding as Eric Morecambe, Damian Williams as Tommy Cooper and Simon Cartwright as Bob Monkhouse who all reprise their roles following the Edinburgh run.

THE LAST LAUGH is a new play which re-imagines the lives of three of Britain's all-time greatest comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse. Filled with great gags and touching stories, The Last Laugh is nostalgic, poignant and guaranteed to be an unforgettable night out.

Producer Jamie Wilson said: “The young team here at JWP were bowled over by the relevance of their timeless comedy and after seeing it myself in Edinburgh, I just knew it had to have a further life so many more people could experience it. What is so brilliant about this play is the audiences who love and remember Eric, Tommy and Bob will be able to relive their comedy greatness and those that don’t, will be introduced to the genius of these national treasures. I'm so pleased these icons will be back on the London stage for audiences to enjoy”.

Bob Golding starred as Eric Morecambe in the West End hit Morecambe at the Duchess Theatre for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award, with the show winning the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment. He has also appeared in the West End production of the musicals Only The Lonely and Elvis The Musical.

Damian Williams played Tommy Cooper in the tour of Being Tommy Cooper. His many other theatre credits include Edna Turnblad in the national tour of the musical Hairspray as well as the national tour of The Ladykillers and the plays Bouncers and Educating Rita. For the past 17 years he has been the resident Dame in the pantomimes at the Sheffield Lyceum and was awarded Best Pantomime Dame at The Great British Pantomime Awards.

Simon Cartwright has been an actor and impressionist since the 1980s, appearing at The Comedy Store many times. He has appeared in the award-winning Channel 4 hit Toast of London and the films Mother’s Day and Closure. He has recently toured the UK in the stage play Howerd’s End in which he portrays the legendary comedian Frankie Howerd.

THE LAST LAUGH is written and directed by Paul Hendy. Set design is by Lee Newby, Music and Soundscape design by Ethan Lewis Maltby, Sound design by Callum Wills, Costume design by Amy Chamberlain and Casting by Kate Roddy.

