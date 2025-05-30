THE LAST FIVE YEARS and More Set for Reading Rep 2025/26 Season

Reading Rep Theatre has unveiled its 2025/26 season. The theatre will open the new season with their first musical production, a new revival production of Jason Robert Brown’s cult-favourite contemporary musical The Last Five Years. The musical, which is co-produced with The Barn Theatre and Theatre Royal Bath, will make its debut in Reading from Friday 19 September - Sunday 12 October ahead of subsequent runs in Cirencester and Bath.



For the festive season, the theatre will produce a new staging of Beth Flintoff’s 5* acclaimed adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which relocates Charles Dickens’ seminal story to Reading and the iconic Huntley and Palmers Biscuit Factory. The adaptation, which had past sell-out runs in 2021 and 2022 in Reading, will run from Friday 28 November 2025 - Saturday 3 January 2026. A perfect family night out with a local twist. Chris Cumings (Peter Pan, The Snow Queen) returns to direct the new staging of Reading Rep’s Christmas show, who was previously co-director and movement director on the prior incarnations of the show.



Reading Rep Theatre will present a brand new production of Willy Russell’s beloved modern classic Educating Rita. The comedy, which follows working class hairdresser Rita and her Open University tutor Frank, will run from Thursday 26 February - Saturday 21 March 2026. The production marks their first staging of Willy Russell’s work.



The season will continue with a modernised new staging of Noël Coward’s sparkling romantic comedy Private Lives. The production, which will run from Thursday 16 April - Saturday 9 May.

