THE LAST CIGARETTE Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre This Weekend

Performances are Friday 9th February @ 7:30pm   and Saturday 10th February @ 7:30pm.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

THE LAST CIGARETTE Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre This Weekend

If Valentine's Day makes you kind of blue... come spend an hour in the last smoking bar in Santa Monica. To celebrate style, to mourn its passing, to remember the way it used to be in all its hard-edged, ironic glory.  

Performances are Friday 9th February @ 7:30pm   and Saturday 10th February @ 7:30pm.

A beautiful woman in a green evening dress sits alone, smoking and drinking martinis. She has a past, a secret and no future. Watching her from the bar while he drinks doubles is a man with little to lose, who will stop at nothing to win her. 

 

 

This stylish, moody slice of neo-noir is the debut show by Demi-Monde Productions, and reunites actors Zoë Teverson and Stephen Cavanagh after their critically-acclaimed pairings in previous shows Bell Book and Candle, Good Morning Alamo and Code of the West. 

 

 

Writer: Steven Fechter 

 

Director: Donnacadh O'Briain   

 

Performers: Zoë Teverson & Stephen Cavanagh 


 




