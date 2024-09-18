THE KING OF HOLLYWOOD Comes to The White Bear Theatre in Kennington

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The White Bear Pub Theatre and Issyman Productions proudly presents “The King of Hollywood,” a compelling new play written and directed by a Paul Stone and starring Gerardo Cabal and Simon Lawrence in this fascinating production, which runs from 15th to 19th of October.

Before Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Christopher Reeves, Cary Grant, or Clark Gable, there was the original action hero, Douglas Fairbanks—a pioneering actor whose charisma and vision shaped the very foundations of the film industry.

Known as The King Of Hollywood, Fairbanks was a remarkable actor and gifted visionary, who not only single-handedly invented the action movie, starring as the first Zorro and the first Robin Hood as well as inspiring the characters of both Batman and Superman but he also took on a producer / director role with his movie, The Thief of Bagdad being the most expensive movie of its time with a massive budget, a sound stage built especially and with a cast of thousands. The film enjoyed global success and was released in the UK on 24 September 1924.

Yet, this new play, The King Of Hollywood, which marks the centenary of The Thief of Bagdad being released, tells a story which is more astonishing than any movie.

Bringing the character of Douglas Fairbanks to life, Gerardo Cabal enthusiastically takes audiences through this outstanding time in cinematic history, describing the drama in each film role, but also describing how alongside his wife Mary Pickford and best friend Charlie Chaplin, he created the Hollywood as we know it, started The Oscar Ceremony and produced the type of epic motion picture that was unimaginable at the time and yet is now the blue-print for modern action movies.

The play also looks at Fairbanks' failed marriage, many affairs and ruined relationship with his only child, Douglas Fairbanks Jnr, yet highlights his lifelong friendship with one of the most famous stars of the silent movie era…

British writer and director, Paul Stone, brings this forgotten legend to life, with a remarkable blend of humor and drama, following Fairbanks' meteoric rise to fame and his equally dramatic fall from grace. Gerardo Cabal stars as Fairbanks, delivering a powerful performance in this (almost) one-man show, while Simon Lawrence takes on a surprise role that will keep audiences guessing to the very end.

“Gerardo and Simon have worked intensively to bring these two characters to life, telling the story of two men who had the world at their feet and their work still influences filmmakers to this day. However, they both had disastrous personal lives and ultimately the closest bond they had was with each other.” says writer and director, Paul Stone. ”Gerardo and Simon both tackled a complicated script magnificently. Gerardo has most of the dialogue and Simon very little, yet they are an amazing partnership on stage. I can't imagine anyone else playing the parts and the heartbreaking conclusion of the preview performances reduced seasoned theatre buffs to tears, thanks to two outstanding performances.”

