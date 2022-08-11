THE JUNKIE MIRACLES Comes to The Gaiety Next Month

Showcasing part of the Gaiety's Culture Collective programme, The Junkie Miracles is a rehearsed reading of a new play by Des Dillon, based on harrowing experiences of recovery. These intertwined and heart-breaking stories have four addicts tumbling into the abyss and only four miracles can save them.

The play was created in partnership with Riverside Community Trust, as part of The Culture Collective's 'What's your story' creative writing group.

The Gaiety is one of twenty-three projects in Scotland that make up The Culture Collective, a pilot programme establishing a network of creative practitioners, organisations and communities working together to create a positive difference locally and nationally in response to COVID-19.

The programme supports a participatory approach, working collaboratively to actively engage people in shaping the cultural life of their community.

The 'What's Your Story?' project is a Creative writing group for adults which meets every week in Wallacetown. Members learn and develop their writing and theatre skills including direction, performance and other theatrical elements.

The group is currently led by Des Dillon. The Junkie Miracles is the first public performance to come out of this group, and we hope it to be the first of many performances created through our Culture Collective Programme to take to the stage at The Gaiety.

"Intelligence fell like snow, not only on the affluent. These are stories of national worth from real people who represent a swathe of people in Scotland whose voices have been stifled for too long. I hope after seeing this you'll never look at a Junkie in the same way again." Des Dillon, Playwright

"We had no idea when starting out the 'What's your story?' group in Wallacetown how many incredible stories were going to emerge. From short stories, poems, novels and plays, what this group have achieved in a short space of time is nothing but inspiring. With everyone in the group involved, working towards 'The Junkie Miracles' play rehearsed reading, we're so excited to see the stories take to the big stage. It's important to be able to get these unheard stories in front of an audience and getting to share the experiences of our local people on The Gaiety's stage is such an important part of The Gaiety's creative engagement and our Culture Collective project." Jasmine Main, Creative Engagement Co-ordinator

The rehearsed reading of The Junkie Miracles will be premiering at The Gaiety on Tue, 6 Sep 2022 at 19:30 in the Main Theatre.

All tickets are available on a pay what you decide basis and can be booked through The Gaiety's website or ticket desk.