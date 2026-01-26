THE JOLLY CHRISTMAS POSTMAN is Coming to The Lowry

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join the Jolly Postman on a frosty, fairytale adventure in Salford this Christmas when the much-loved children's book - The Jolly Christmas Postman - is brought to life on stage. The Jolly Christmas Postman will be at Lowry, Salford from Friday 4th December 2026 to Sunday 3rd January 2027.

Based on the award-winning children's book by much-loved duo Janet and Allan Ahlberg, The Jolly Christmas Postman is adapted for the stage by Adam Peck and with original songs by Darren Clark.

The critically-acclaimed production comes to Salford - with Lowry co-producing - following an inagugral festive run at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton in 2024.

This beautiful family show sees the Jolly Postman cycling through the snow to deliver parcels and letters to familiar friends as they prepare for Christmas celebrations.

There are visits to Red Riding Hood, Humpty Dumpty, the Gingerbread Man, and not forgetting the big, bad wolf!

As the snow continues to fall, who will help the Jolly Postman get home in time for Christmas?

Live music, original songs and a sprinkling of theatre magic bring this favourite festive classic to life for all ages to enjoy. Cast & full creative team to be announced.