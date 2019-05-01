THE HAUNTING OF BLAINE MANOR Will Embark on a UK Tour

The celebrated chiller and most talked about haunter since The Woman in Black is back and set to begin its 2019 Tour of some of the most beautiful - and haunted - theatres in the UK. Horror is a Place.

England, 1953.

Renowned American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to attend a seance in what is said to be the most haunted building in England, Blaine Manor. Even the locals won't set foot there, as all who walk within those grounds will be cursed.

But his arrival at the manor has awoken something horrific within the walls. As a raging storm closes off Blaine Manor from the outside world, Earle and the others find that what is waiting there is not nearly as horrific as what has entered with him...

Written and directed by Joe O'Byrne, in the spirit of M R James, England's most accomplished ghost story writer (Casting the Runes, Whistle and I'll Come To You My Lad, The Haunted Doll's House) and with a nod to the classic black and white films of Columbia Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayor, Universal Pictures and 20th Century Fox. Joe O'Byrne's award winning production leaves behind the modern world of his critically acclaimed Tales from Paradise Heights series of plays and films for this, his first period piece.Featuring a firecracker cast of Peter Slater, Jo Haydock, Phil Dennison, Andrew Yates, Ed Barry and Joe O'Byrne, the play features an original chilling sound design and haunting title theme by Justin Wetherill.

Joe O'Byrne is a freelance writer, director, actor, artist and lecturer from Greater Manchester. Predominantly known for his series of critically acclaimed plays and films Tales from Paradise Heights.

The Bench by Joe O'Byrne: The quality of production and script that we would expect to see on the main stage of one of our nations leading theatres.The British Theatre Guide.

Diane's Deli by Joe O'Byrne: O'Byrne's writing is strong, lyrical and bold. Brutally emotional and slickly crafted, Diane's Deli is a thoroughly recommended excursion into the dangerously real world of Paradise Heights.The Fiction Stroker

Strawberry Jack by Joe O'Byrne: Gritty urban drama that cements O'Byrne's reputation as a first rate writer/director and the new Jimmy McGovern.The Public Reviews Best of 2011.

I'm Frank Morgan: RewiRED - One Man Show written, directed and performed by Joe O'Byrne:I'd forgotten what a roaring demon Morgan actually is. With nightmare flourishes worthy of Ramsey Campbell or Robert Aichman.Morgan is both Richard III and MacBeth.It's an astonishing piece and a tour-de-force performance from O'Byrne... Steve Balshaw, Grimmfest (Nominated for the Salford Star Best Drama of 2018 Award)

A renowned writer/director, known primarily for his hard-hitting, near-the knuckle, often controversial, and grittily realistic dramas. Local hero Joe O'Byrne (Greater Manchester's finest chronicler of the modern day social conscience) is our very own Scorsese; justifiably critically acclaimed for his bruising series of plays and films set on the fictional Paradise Heights housing estate.Brian Gorman, writer of NEW DAWN FADES, The Story of Joy Division.

Two of the theatres listed above are said to have ghosts of their own. There are some particularly chilling stories around The Epstein Theatre in Liverpool, and The Pavilion in Whitby, in the shadow of Dracula's Castle also has it's place in haunted theatre world.What better place to perform a Halloween performance of the show than Gothic Whitby?I'll be blogging about all these theatres closer to our performances in them, check out www.talesfromparadiseheights.com regularly to stay up to date on tour details, we are adding more dates as the tour progresses.No doubt some of the other theatres will also have tales to tell, we'll keep you updated.





