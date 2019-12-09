THE GUILTY FEMINIST: LIVE to Tour the UK in 2020

The Guilty Feminist podcast has become a comedy phenomenon with over 70 million downloads since it launched in late 2015, and following a huge tour in 2019, they are delighted to announce a brand new UK tour between May and June 2020. The 26 date The Guilty Feminist: Live tour begins on Friday 1st May at London's Eventim Apollo, continuing until Sunday 7th June at Newcastle's Theatre Royal.

The Guilty Feminist podcast sees comedian Deborah Frances-White and her guests explore the noble goals of 21st century feminists whilst confessing the insecurities, hypocrisies and paradoxes which undermine those goals. Along with some of your favourite comedians, guests and musicians, Deborah will host this joyful celebration of how far we've come, and continue the conversation about what remains to be done. Some of the special guests confirmed so far include Felicity Ward, Bridget Christie, Jess Fostekew, Rosie Jones, Suzi Ruffell, Jayde Adams, Sindhu Vee and Jess Robinson providing the musical entertainment, plus many more and further names are still to be confirmed.

For this special touring version of the show, Deborah and her panel will be exploding beyond the confines of a podcast, with stand-up comedy, music, local guests and a few special surprises. These shows will NOT be released as podcasts, so the only way to see and hear everything they've got planned - and some things they can't predict - is to turn up and see the show live.

Expect laughs, excitement, tears and spectacle as only The Guilty Feminist can provide.

Deborah Frances-White says:

"I am as ever honoured, delighted and beside myself with excitement at the fizzingly talented women who have agreed to join us on stage and bring our anarchic brand of hilarity and feminism around the country. I look forward to meeting Guilty Feminist fans all over the UK who are our tribe and our army. They truly know how to bring a rock concert to a comedy show."

Tickets are on general now from www.guiltyfeminist.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

The Guilty Feminist podcast, has become one of the most listened to and downloaded podcasts today. Described by Phoebe Waller-Bridge in The Guardian as "hilarious, irreverent, eternally surprising, classy as hell genius", The Guilty Feminist regularly features big named guests including the likes of Jessica Hynes, Gemma Arterton, Andi Osho, Hannah Gadsby, Jenny Éclair and Emma Thompson. In addition to the regular podcast, a number of special episodes at venues like The London Palladium, The Barbican and The Sydney Opera House covering high-profile topics including The Suffragette Centenary and The Windrush Generation have also been broadcast.

2019's live UK tour culminated with a spectacular show at London's revered Royal Albert Hall in July. The incredible show brought together The Guilty Feminist's favourite guests for an hugely inspiring, life-affirming and uplifting show. The line-up included comedians Aisling Bea, Sindhu Vee, Susan Wokoma, Jessica Fostekew, Bridget Christie, London Hughes and Hannah Gadsby (who performed an extra special set), world class actors including Juliet Stevenson, Jessica Hynes and Rebecca Front as well as musical performances from Jess Robinson and Amusical stars Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Jayde Adams. The show closed with West End star Claire Perkins delivering her astounding 'burn the house down' speech from the sensational Emilia.

2020 also sees Deborah and The Guilty Feminist take their live podcast recordings internationally, with dates across the USA and Canada in January and Australia and New Zealand in February. See www.guiltyfeminist.com for information.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You