THE GRUFFALO Will Be Performed at Alexandra Palace Theatre This Summer

Internationally acclaimed theatre company Tall Stories brings its celebrated production of 'The Gruffalo' to the beautiful Alexandra Palace Theatre for a limited summer season from 30 July - 29 August 2021.

Co-Artistic Director of Tall Stories and director of the show Olivia Jacobs says "Following our highly appreciated Christmas season of 'The Gruffalo's Child', we are delighted to return to the beautiful theatre at Ally Pally for some summer family fun with our classic hit show 'The Gruffalo'."

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories' magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.a??

Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there's no such thing as a Gruffalo - is there?a??

Filled with songs,a??laughs and monstrous fun for children aged 3 and up and their grown-ups, 'The Gruffalo' is produced by award-winning theatre company Tall Stories - a creative force whose productions include 'The Gruffalo's Child', the Olivier Award Nominated 'Room on the Broom', 'The Snail and the Whale' and 'The Snow Dragon'. The creative team includes Director Olivia Jacobs, Creative Producer Toby Mitchell, Designer Isla Shaw, Composers Jon Fiber & Andy Shaw of JollyGoodTunes and Lighting Designer James Whiteside.

Families travelling to Alexandra Palace to see 'The Gruffalo' are encouraged to make a day of it with so many things to see and do inside and out including hiring a pedalo on the wonderful boating lake, or cooling off with a skate at the Ice Rink. Picnic Boxes will also be available to buy so that you can make the most of the wonderful Park with a pre or post show lunch or tea!

Louise Stewart, CEO of Alexandra Park and Palace Charitable Trust, says: "We are delighted to welcome Tall Stories back and can't wait to see the magical world of 'The Gruffalo', which is an absolute classic, come alive here inside our stunning theatre.

"Together with our huge range of family activities - from ice rink to boating lake, go ape to pitch & putt golf, plus 196 acres of park to enjoy - the Park and Palace offer a brilliant summer holiday day out for all the family."

Tickets: https://www.alexandrapalace.com/theatre/whats-on