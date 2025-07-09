THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Roald Dahl Story Company has announced a 2026 UK tour of their funny family musical based on Roald Dahl’s THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE, bringing this story to audiences all around the country. The tour will open at Theatre Royal Brighton on 27 March 2026 before visiting Kingston, Aylesbury, Poole, Newcastle, Cardiff, Shrewsbury, York, Nottingham, Bristol, Bradford and Glasgow, with further venues and casting to be announced. Listings information below. enormouscrocodilemusical.com/

Previous hit seasons at Leeds Playhouse in 2023 and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in 2024 were met with critical and audience acclaim, and this 2026 tour follows the previously announced 2025 UK runs at Windsor Theatre Royal (8 - 10 August 2025), Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre (15 August – 7 September 2025) and Lowry, Salford (10 December 2025 – 4 January 2026). THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE will also play US seasons at Children's Theatre Company, Minneapolis (1 October - 23 November 2025) and Kirk Douglas Theatre, Los Angeles (5 December 2025 – 4 January 2026).

‘For my lunch today I would like… a nice juicy little child!’

The Enormous Crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle in search of delicious little fingers and squidgy podgy knees... Only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they’re going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute.

This mischievous musical based on Roald Dahl’s snappy book has toe-tapping tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, a rib-tickling book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. Developed and directed by Emily Lim, it features a menagerie of puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis, puppetry co-designed and supervised by Daisy Beattie, casting by Annelie Powell, choreography by Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun and sound by Tom Gibbons.

Originally co-produced by Roald Dahl Story Company, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Leeds Playhouse.



The Enormous Crocodile the Musical was developed by Roald Dahl Story Company, Emily Lim, Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, Suhayla El-Bushra and Tom Brady.

Tour Dates

Friday 27 – Sunday 29 March 2026

Theatre Royal Brighton

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

On Sale 11 July

Wednesday 1 – Sunday 12 April 2026

Rose Theatre, Kingston

Https://www.rosetheatre.org/

On Sale Now

Thursday 30 April – Sunday 3 May 2026

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

On Sale 11 July

Thursday 7 – Sunday 10 May 2026

Lighthouse Poole

Https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Thursday 21 – Sunday 24 May 2026

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Thursday 28 – Saturday 30 May 2026

New Theatre, Cardiff

Https://trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-gb

On Sale 11 July

Thursday 4 – Sunday 7 June 2026

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Thursday 25 – Sunday 28 June 2026

York Theatre Royal

Https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Thursday 2 – Sunday 5 July 2026

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Https://trch.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Thursday 9 – Sunday 12 July 2026

Bristol Old Vic

Https://bristololdvic.org.uk/

On Sale 25 July

Thursday 16 – Saturday 18 July 2026

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Thursday 23 – Sunday 26 July 2026

King’s Theatre, Glasgow

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

On Sale 11 July