THE CHRONICLES OF ATOM & LUNA Will Embark on Tour Beginning Next Month

Epic fantasy tale The Chronicles of Atom & Luna is heading on tour this autumn. The magical children's adventure from Funnelwick Limb, by poet, writer and broadcaster Murray Lachlan Young (BBC 6 Music), follows young heroes Atom and Luna on a fantastical journey through nature and time.

When Atom and Luna, who have been left home alone, are saved from starvation by an unexpected visitor Iffley Sney, it leads to a series of magical events. When Iffley falls terribly ill, only the twins can save him, and on a journey that will change their lives forever, they must head into the forbidden forest to seek out Old Mother Redbeard.

Writer, Murray Lachlan Young, comments, I'm so excited we are going to be bringing Atom and Luna to life, a project the team and I have been working on since lockdown! It's a wonderful, epic fairy tale - it's got heart, it's got soul, it's got strange characters and above all else it takes you on a magical adventure. It's been such fun imagining and writing the show, so I can't wait to see it realised live on stage.

This production stars Becca Bindang (Get Happy, UK Tour), Farrell Cox (Ambivalence, All in the Mind Festival), Alex Scott Fairley (Nothello, Coventry Belgrade Theatre) and Fran Burgoyne (Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Southwark Playhouse). Nina Hajiyianni (Artistic Director, Theatre Porto) directs, with illustrations and design by Bek Palmer (Olivier-nominated What the Ladybird Heard, West End and UK tour). Matthew Linley (The Ballad of Maria Marten, UK tour) is the producer, co-produced by Theatre Porto and Eastern Angles Theatre Company.

Ahead of the tour, audiences can start getting inside the world of Atom and Luna with innovative free digital content available from Funnelwick Limb's website. Six audio tales (performed by Murray, with music by Orbital's Paul Hartnoll) delve into the world of the show and a unique, playable augmented reality storybook game gives players the chance to enter the forbidden wood themselves and seek out Old Mother Redbeard.

The production and digital wrap around has been made possible thanks to funding from Arts Council England using public money raised via the National Lottery.

Tour Dates

30th September - 1st October Wells Maltings

5th - 6th October Carn to Cove Rural Touring (Launceston and Mousehole)

8th - 9th October The Egg, Bath

12th October The Quay, Sudbury

13th - 14th October The Sir John Mills Theatre, at The Eastern Angles Centre, Ipswich

15th - 16th October Stage 2, Theatre Royal Norwich

19th - 21st and 23rd October Action Transport Theatre, Ellsmere Port

22nd October Z Arts, Manchester

25th - 26th October Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

28th - 29th October Theatre by the Lake, Keswick

1st November Richard Burton Theatre, RWCMD

3rd - 4th November CRTA Rural Touring (Chester and Tarvin)

5th November Unity Theatre, Liverpool

6th November Waterman Arts, London

14th - 16th November Schools Touring

19th - 20th November Mercury Colchester