THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Return To The Lawrence Batley Theatre

The 24 Hour Plays will be hosted by three of the industry's leading voices as they return to the Lawrence Batley Theatre this May.

Arts Council England Chief Executive Darren Henley, UK Theatre President Fiona Allan and actress Mina Anwar - star of Shirley Valentine, Life of Pi and West End hit Everybody's Talking about Jamie - will come together on Sunday 3 May to host the return one of the most rigorous and exciting talent development schemes in the country.



Over the course of 24 hours, six writers, six directors, six producers and twenty-four actors from across the UK will come together to create six brand new short plays, which will be staged at the Lawrence Batley Theatre, working in partnership with The 24 Hour Plays in New York.



The 24 Hour Plays UK provide a unique opportunity for emerging artists, at no cost, to develop their skills but also to build relationships with their peers that will serve them throughout their careers. The project will also offer the UK's best emerging theatremakers masterclasses from mentors including Olivier Award-winning actress Sheila Atim MBE, 'Fleabag' producer Francesca Moody and Nottingham Playhouse's Adam Penford.

Darren Henley said: "We believe that everyone should have the chance to develop their creativity and we know how important talent development opportunities are for artists who are at an early stage of their career. I'm delighted to be able to join the 24 Hour Plays UK and look forward to seeing some exciting new work from some emerging artists."

Mina Anwar said: "I'm delighted to be involved in The 24 Hour Plays at the Lawrence Batley Theatre. It's always been important to nurture emerging artists in our industry and to represent narratives and expression from all social and cultural demographics. As a Lancashire woman I'm proud that this year's event will be hosted in the North, showing that theatre is alive and well outside of London."





