THAT'LL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour

The world’s leading rock ‘n’ roll show That’ll Be The Day is back on the road with another incredible production, packed full of world class performances this autumn. Combining uproarious comedy sketches and impersonations with breathtaking vocals and dazzling musicianship, That’ll Be The Day takes you on a spirited journey through the years, celebrating the most iconic moments in comedy, rock ‘n’ roll, and pop culture from the 50s right through to the 80s.

First performed in 1988, That’ll Be The Day has built a long-standing reputation for five-star quality entertainment that entices audiences to return year after year. This sensational show has been touring solidly for over three decades, performing to over five million people nationwide and playing over 200 performances yearly. Unashamedly nostalgic and relentlessly entertaining, audiences are invited to travel back in time with the show’s outstanding ensemble cast, and immerse themselves in a night of effervescent music and comedy by the 20th century’s most revered superstars.

The autumn tour of this beloved production will be infused with the same unique formula that fans have come to know and love, promising some old favourites as well as some thrilling new additions that will delight both old and new fans alike. That’ll Be The Day has also raised over £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, and the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal through post-show bucket collections.

Trevor Payne, director, producer and vocalist for That’ll Be The Day comments, Well, here we are, just starting rehearsals for That’ll Be The Day show 38! Over the years, we’ve always strived for excellence both in performance and production. We have developed a close relationship with our many loyal fans, and our aim every year is to give them an evening to remember and to lift spirits.

That’ll Be The Day will open in August in Weston-super-Mare, and then visit Hoddesdon, Skegness, Bromley, Eastbourne, Barnstaple, Truro, Plymouth, Bournemouth, Crawley, Hayes, Dunstable, Kings Lynn, Lowestoft, Dartford, Swindon, Weymouth, Worthing, Southsea, Shrewsbury, Leamington Spa, Llandudno, Redditch, Brighton, Milton Keynes, Tewkesbury, Stafford, Yeovil, Southampton, Aldershot, Stevenage, Newark, Crewe, New Brighton, Buxton, St Albans, Clacton, Malvern, Newtown, and Kilgetty. 

The full cast and creative team will be announced in due course. 

Tour Dates

25th August The Playhouse  
126-130 High Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1HP
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/playhouse-theatre/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-874404 

26th August               Spotlight Theatre 

High Street, Hoddesdon, EN11 8BE
https://thespotlight.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173639652

27th August Embassy Theatre  
Grand Parade, Skegness, PE25 2UG
https://embassytheatre.co.uk/shows/thatll-be-the-day-autumn-2023-tour/

28th August               Churchill Theatre 

High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA
https://churchilltheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-bromley-august2023

29th August Congress Theatre  
Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4JR
https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/thatllbedayAug23

31st August               Queens Theatre 

100 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, EX31 1SY
https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/event/thatll-be-the-day/

1st – 2nd September Hall for Cornwall

Back Quay, Truro, TR1 2LL
https://hallforcornwall.co.uk/playhouse-tickets-shows/thatll-be-the-day/about-the-show

3rd September               Theatre Royal Plymouth

Royal Parade, Plymouth, PL1 2TR
https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/2023b-thatll-be-the-day/

8th – 9th September Pavilion Theatre

Westover Road, Bournemouth, BH1 2BH
https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/2023b-thatll-be-the-day/

12th September The Hawth Crawley

Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-873805

13th September Beck Theatre

Grange Road, Hayes, UB3 2UE
https://becktheatre.org.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-hayes-sep-2023

14th September Grove Theatre

Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4GP
https://www.grovetheatre.co.uk/thatll-be-the-day-2023-i4199

15th September Corn Exchange

Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JW
https://kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/theatre/whats-on/event/thatll-be-the-day/

16th September Marina Theatre

Marina, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH
https://www.marinatheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day/

17th September Orchard Theatre

Home Gardens, Dartford, DA1 1ED
https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-sept-2023

18th September Wyvern Theatre

Theatre Square, Swindon, SN1 1QN
https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-swindon-september-2023

22nd September Weymouth Pavilion

Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

https://weymouthpavilion.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day-autumn-2023-tour/

23rd September Pavilion Theatre

Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX
https://wtm.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-4/

24th September Kings Theatre

24 Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO52QJ

https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-september-2023/

25th September Theatre Severn

Frankwell Quay, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY3 8FT

https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/thatll-be-the-day%20Oct23

26th September Royal Spa Centre

Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV32 4HN

https://warwickdc.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173639709

27th September Venue Cymru

The Promenade, Penrhyn Cres, Llandudno, LL30 1BB

https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/thatll-be-day-12

28th September Palace Theatre

Alcester Street, Redditch, B98 8AE

https://www.redditchpalacetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/all-shows/thatll-be-the-day

30th September Theatre Royal Brighton

New Road, Brighton, Brighton and Hove, BN1 1SD

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/theatre-royal-brighton/

1st October               Milton Keynes Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes, MK9 3NZ

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/milton-keynes-theatre/

4th – 5th October Roses Theatre

Sun Street, Tewkesbury, GL20 5NX

https://www.rosestheatre.org/events/thatll-be-the-day

6th October               Gatehouse Theatre

Eastgate Street, Stafford, ST16 2LT

https://www.gatehousetheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-oct-23/

7th - 8th October Westlands Theatre

Westbourne Close, Yeovil, BA20 2DD

https://www.westlandsyeovil.co.uk/whats-on/music/thatll-be-the-day-october-2023/9167

10th October               Mayflower Theatre

22-26 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GE

https://www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-2023/

11th October               Princes Hall

Princes Way, Aldershot, GU11 1NX

https://www.princeshall.com/event/150201/thatll-be-the-day

12th – 14th October Gordon Craig Theatre

Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage, SG1 1LZ

https://www.gordon-craig.co.uk/thatll-be-the-day-october-2023-i3506

15th October               Palace Theatre

Appleton Gate, Newark, NG24 1JY

https://www.palacenewarktickets.com/searchresults.aspx

17th October               Lyceum Theatre

Heath Street, Crewe, CW1 2DA

https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-TBTD-crewe-2023

18th October               Floral Pavilion

Marine Promenade, New Brighton, Wallasey, CH45 2JS

https://www.floralpavilion.com/SearchResults.aspx?type=AdvancedSearch&show=thatll%20be%20the%20day-autumn

19th October               Buxton Opera House

Water Street, Buxton, SK17 6XN

https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-october-2023

20th October               The Alban Arena

Civic Centre, St Peter's Street, St Albans, AL1 3LD

https://alban-arena.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-81/

21st October               Princes Theatre

Town Hall, Station Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1SE

https://princestheatre.co.uk/event?i=873644477

25th October               Forum Theatre

Grange Road, Great Malvern, Malvern, WR14 3HB

https://www.malvern-tickets.co.uk/search_results.aspx?event_id=24230&_ga=2.9402684.887214450.1685013565-197377133.1681732403

26th October               Hafren Theatre

Newtown Campus, Llanidloes Road, Newtown, SY16 4HU

https://thehafren-tickets.thehafren.co.uk/ticketbooth/shows/873616738

27th - 28th October Folly Farm

Begelly, Kilgetty, SA68 0XA

https://paulsartori.org/events/thatll-be-the-day-2023/


 




