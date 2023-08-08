THAT'LL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour

The tour runs August – October 2023.
The world’s leading rock ‘n’ roll show That’ll Be The Day is back on the road with another incredible production, packed full of world class performances this autumn. Combining uproarious comedy sketches and impersonations with breathtaking vocals and dazzling musicianship, That’ll Be The Day takes you on a spirited journey through the years, celebrating the most iconic moments in comedy, rock ‘n’ roll, and pop culture from the 50s right through to the 80s.
First performed in 1988, That’ll Be The Day has built a long-standing reputation for five-star quality entertainment that entices audiences to return year after year. This sensational show has been touring solidly for over three decades, performing to over five million people nationwide and playing over 200 performances yearly. Unashamedly nostalgic and relentlessly entertaining, audiences are invited to travel back in time with the show’s outstanding ensemble cast, and immerse themselves in a night of effervescent music and comedy by the 20th century’s most revered superstars.
The autumn tour of this beloved production will be infused with the same unique formula that fans have come to know and love, promising some old favourites as well as some thrilling new additions that will delight both old and new fans alike. That’ll Be The Day has also raised over £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, and the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal through post-show bucket collections.
Trevor Payne, director, producer and vocalist for That’ll Be The Day comments, Well, here we are, just starting rehearsals for That’ll Be The Day show 38! Over the years, we’ve always strived for excellence both in performance and production. We have developed a close relationship with our many loyal fans, and our aim every year is to give them an evening to remember and to lift spirits.
That’ll Be The Day will open in August in Weston-super-Mare, and then visit Hoddesdon, Skegness, Bromley, Eastbourne, Barnstaple, Truro, Plymouth, Bournemouth, Crawley, Hayes, Dunstable, Kings Lynn, Lowestoft, Dartford, Swindon, Weymouth, Worthing, Southsea, Shrewsbury, Leamington Spa, Llandudno, Redditch, Brighton, Milton Keynes, Tewkesbury, Stafford, Yeovil, Southampton, Aldershot, Stevenage, Newark, Crewe, New Brighton, Buxton, St Albans, Clacton, Malvern, Newtown, and Kilgetty.
The full cast and creative team will be announced in due course.
25th August The Playhouse
126-130 High Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1HP
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/playhouse-theatre/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-874404
26th August Spotlight Theatre
High Street, Hoddesdon, EN11 8BE
https://thespotlight.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173639652
27th August Embassy Theatre
Grand Parade, Skegness, PE25 2UG
https://embassytheatre.co.uk/shows/thatll-be-the-day-autumn-2023-tour/
28th August Churchill Theatre
High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA
https://churchilltheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-bromley-august2023
29th August Congress Theatre
Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4JR
https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/thatllbedayAug23
31st August Queens Theatre
100 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, EX31 1SY
https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/event/thatll-be-the-day/
1st – 2nd September Hall for Cornwall
Back Quay, Truro, TR1 2LL
https://hallforcornwall.co.uk/playhouse-tickets-shows/thatll-be-the-day/about-the-show
3rd September Theatre Royal Plymouth
Royal Parade, Plymouth, PL1 2TR
https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/2023b-thatll-be-the-day/
8th – 9th September Pavilion Theatre
Westover Road, Bournemouth, BH1 2BH
https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/2023b-thatll-be-the-day/
12th September The Hawth Crawley
Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-873805
13th September Beck Theatre
Grange Road, Hayes, UB3 2UE
https://becktheatre.org.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-hayes-sep-2023
14th September Grove Theatre
Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4GP
https://www.grovetheatre.co.uk/thatll-be-the-day-2023-i4199
15th September Corn Exchange
Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JW
https://kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/theatre/whats-on/event/thatll-be-the-day/
16th September Marina Theatre
Marina, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH
https://www.marinatheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day/
17th September Orchard Theatre
Home Gardens, Dartford, DA1 1ED
https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-sept-2023
18th September Wyvern Theatre
Theatre Square, Swindon, SN1 1QN
https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-thatll-be-the-day-swindon-september-2023
22nd September Weymouth Pavilion
Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED
https://weymouthpavilion.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day-autumn-2023-tour/
23rd September Pavilion Theatre
Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX
https://wtm.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-4/
24th September Kings Theatre
24 Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO52QJ
https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-september-2023/
25th September Theatre Severn
Frankwell Quay, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY3 8FT
https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/thatll-be-the-day%20Oct23
26th September Royal Spa Centre
Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV32 4HN
https://warwickdc.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173639709
27th September Venue Cymru
The Promenade, Penrhyn Cres, Llandudno, LL30 1BB
https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/thatll-be-day-12
28th September Palace Theatre
Alcester Street, Redditch, B98 8AE
https://www.redditchpalacetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/all-shows/thatll-be-the-day
30th September Theatre Royal Brighton
New Road, Brighton, Brighton and Hove, BN1 1SD
https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/theatre-royal-brighton/
1st October Milton Keynes Theatre
500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes, MK9 3NZ
https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/thatll-be-the-day/milton-keynes-theatre/
4th – 5th October Roses Theatre
Sun Street, Tewkesbury, GL20 5NX
https://www.rosestheatre.org/events/thatll-be-the-day
6th October Gatehouse Theatre
Eastgate Street, Stafford, ST16 2LT
https://www.gatehousetheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/thatll-be-the-day-oct-23/
7th - 8th October Westlands Theatre
Westbourne Close, Yeovil, BA20 2DD
https://www.westlandsyeovil.co.uk/whats-on/music/thatll-be-the-day-october-2023/9167
10th October Mayflower Theatre
22-26 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GE
https://www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/thatll-be-the-day-2023/
11th October Princes Hall
Princes Way, Aldershot, GU11 1NX
https://www.princeshall.com/event/150201/thatll-be-the-day
12th – 14th October Gordon Craig Theatre
Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage, SG1 1LZ
https://www.gordon-craig.co.uk/thatll-be-the-day-october-2023-i3506
15th October Palace Theatre
Appleton Gate, Newark, NG24 1JY
https://www.palacenewarktickets.com/searchresults.aspx
17th October Lyceum Theatre
Heath Street, Crewe, CW1 2DA
https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-TBTD-crewe-2023
18th October Floral Pavilion
Marine Promenade, New Brighton, Wallasey, CH45 2JS
https://www.floralpavilion.com/SearchResults.aspx?type=AdvancedSearch&show=thatll%20be%20the%20day-autumn
19th October Buxton Opera House
Water Street, Buxton, SK17 6XN
https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/thatll-be-the-day-october-2023
20th October The Alban Arena
Civic Centre, St Peter's Street, St Albans, AL1 3LD
https://alban-arena.co.uk/events/thatll-be-the-day-81/
21st October Princes Theatre
Town Hall, Station Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1SE
https://princestheatre.co.uk/event?i=873644477
25th October Forum Theatre
Grange Road, Great Malvern, Malvern, WR14 3HB
https://www.malvern-tickets.co.uk/search_results.aspx?event_id=24230&_ga=2.9402684.887214450.1685013565-197377133.1681732403
26th October Hafren Theatre
Newtown Campus, Llanidloes Road, Newtown, SY16 4HU
https://thehafren-tickets.thehafren.co.uk/ticketbooth/shows/873616738
27th - 28th October Folly Farm
Begelly, Kilgetty, SA68 0XA
https://paulsartori.org/events/thatll-be-the-day-2023/
