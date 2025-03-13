THANKS FOR HAVING ME Will Open at Riverside Studios Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Featuring Kedar Williams-Stirling and Nell Tiger Free in her stage debut, Thanks for Having Me is a lighthearted and upbeat comedy theatre show set in a classic TV sitcom-style which runs at Riverside Studios from 7-26 April. Examining the complexities of casual contemporary dating and navigating breakups, it follows two housemates with polar-opposite views on romance: anxious Cashel nursing the wounds of a breakup, and his carefree Best Friend Honey, whose only constant is his refusal to settle down. Also starring Adeyinka Akinrinade (Amazon Prime's Riches) and rising comedy writer and performer Keelan Kember, the show explores what 'moving on' really looks like, through a series of awkward, heartfelt and universally relatable moments.

Writer Keelan Kember said, "I think that at some point in their life, many people will have been, or will in the future be, similar to one of these four characters. They each represent a different take on dating that is reflective of modern life and being a young person, and it is this difference which provides both the tension and the comedy of the play. So anyone who is single I think will enjoy seeing themselves reflected in some sense in the piece, and hopefully find it truthful or cathartic, and anyone who isn't single will thank their lucky stars that they managed to get out alive."

Keelan Kember is a playwright, screenwriter and actor. He wrote and performed in his first professional play, Coffee, Ten Sugars, in September 2022 at the Hen and Chicken's Theatre. In 2023 he wrote and performed February Face, and was nominated for a Standing Ovation Award for New Writing from London Pub Theatre Magazine. He has since had his TV Pilot optioned by a production company, and February Face transferred for a run in the main house at the new King's Head Theatre in May 2024. Thanks for Having Me plays at Riverside Studios after a short run at King's Head Theatre earlier this year.

For over 45 years, Riverside Studios has been the centre of an extraordinary mix of new and innovative theatre, film, comedy, art, dance, music and television. A cultural hub that has attracted some of the world's best creative talent including Samuel Beckett, David Bowie, Benjamin Zephaniah, Amy Winehouse, Yoko Ono, Lenny Henry and Michael Clark. Now, in their glorious new building, Riverside Studios are beginning their next creative chapter, driven by a belief in the power of creativity to bring people together, unlock potential and spark positive change in the world. The venue is ambitious, curious and audacious, they are for their community, their artists and their audiences.

For more information on the show or to buy tickets go to https://riversidestudios.co.uk/see-and-do/thanks-for-having-me-166470/

