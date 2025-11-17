TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY - Live in Concert Will Make World Premiere at the London Eventim Apollo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Terminator 2: Judgement Day will be presented live in concert for the first time in a world premiere event at London's Eventim Apollo on Sunday 8 March 2026, marking the film's 35th anniversary.

James Cameron's groundbreaking 1991 sequel to the original 1984 sci-fi classic will be brought to life by a musical ensemble performing its powerful, industrial soundscape score in sync with the film that redefined the action genre.

Building on his iconic themes from The Terminator, Fiedel expands the score into a sweeping, emotional journey, combining metallic percussion, pulsing synthesisers, and haunting melodic textures. The result is a sound world that perfectly captures the film's fusion of human emotion and machine precision.

A triumph of storytelling, visual effects, and music, Terminator 2: Judgment Day reunites Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, now reprogrammed to protect young John Connor (Edward Furlong) from a relentless new enemy, the shape-shifting T-1000 (Robert Patrick). Together with John's mother, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), they fight to prevent Judgment Day and the rise of the machines.

An evolution of sound and spectacle, Terminator 2: Judgment Day Live in Concert brings Brad Fiedel's unforgettable score to life in real time - an electrifying, immersive experience that amplifies every moment in one of cinema's greatest sequels.

“After the incredible reaction to The Terminator Live in Concert in London, we're beyond thrilled to bring audiences the world-premiere live concert of Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” says Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at AEG Presents.

“Brad Fiedel's score expands so powerfully in the sequel — it's darker, more emotional, more explosive — and hearing it performed live adds an entirely new dimension to the film. This isn't just a screening; it's a full-scale adrenaline rush. Experiencing that iconic, industrial soundscape in perfect sync with one of the greatest action films ever made will take your breath away. We can't wait for fans to see — and hear — T2 like never before.”