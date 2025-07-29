TAKE ME SOMEWHERE Festival Unveils Full 2025 Programme of Radical Performance in Glasgow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Take Me Somewhere has announced the full lineup for its 2025 edition, running October 15–26 across Glasgow. The international biennial festival known for championing radical performance will present over 19 genre-defying works spanning immersive theater, choreography, XR, and participatory installations. This year’s program explores themes of labour, memory, ritual, and desire, while inviting audiences into bold, transformative experiences.

Highlights include Dan Daw’s intimate and audacious EXXY, the Brazilian collective MEXA’s The Last Supper, and Cherish Menzo’s genre-defying FRANK. Belgium’s Ontroerend Goed returns with Handle with Care, a performance without actors or crew, and 21 Common’s Regina Caeli offers a poignant collaboration on grief and legacy. Other standout experiences include donkey-led interactive theater (asses.masses), an XR journey through care by ZU-UK (Within Touching Distance), and public art like Paul Ramírez Jonas’ Public Trust.

With premieres, commissions, and international works from artists such as Lukas Avendaño, Tania El Khoury, and Daniel Kok, the festival continues to redefine what performance can be. For full details, visit takemesomewhere.co.uk.