Strike Up The Band Presents Fenton Gray's 'It's Only A Way I've Got'

Strike Up The Band presents FENTON GRAY "It's Only A Way I've Got" with guest EMMA ODELL and CHARLES MILLER at the piano on Monday 6th July 2020, 7pm - 8pm (recorded live at St James Theatre London - September 2014).

Visit www.youtube.com/fentongray. The stream is free.

This critically acclaimed cabaret features songs by Noel Coward, Ivor Novello, Jerry Bock & Sheldon Harnick and many more, culminating in an Old Time Music Hall selection featuring songs made famous by Fenton's Great Grandfather, the music hall comedian Dan Crawley (1872-1912).

Fenton Gray's diverse career has ranged from numerous performances, both in the UK & USA, as Ko-Ko in "The Mikado" for the D'Oyly Carte and Carl Rosa Opera Companies, Gus The Theatre Cat in the West End production of "Cats", cabaret performances in London, New York, India and South America, to directing major pantomimes starring Julian Clary, Simon Callow and Mickey Rooney and hosting a G&S Gala at the Barbican Concert Hall. Most recently he played The Rabbi in Trevor Nunn's production of "Fiddler On The Roof" at the Playhouse Theatre. He will be joined by one of the UK's most accomplished accompanists,

