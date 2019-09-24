Strictly Come Dancing's Ian Waite Leads Cast Of CINDERELLA At Pavilion Theatre Worthing

Worthing Theatres and Paul Holman Associates have announced their starriest line-up ever for this year's annual Christmas pantomime, Cinderella, playing at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday 29th November 2019 to Sunday 5th January 2020.



Strictly Come Dancing favourite Ian Waite will be bringing all the glitz and glamour of the ever-popular Saturday night show as he waltzes out of the Strictly ballroom and onto the Worthing stage as Dandini, the Prince's loyal aide.



He is joined by Children's TV presenter Naomi Wilkinson, loved by children and parents alike for shows including Marrying Mum & Dad, Naomi's Nightmares of Nature and Milkshake! to name a few, who will star in the title role of Cinderella whilst Mark Read of Brit Award winning boyband A1 makes a welcome return to Worthing Panto as Prince Charming after previously appearing as Dandini in 2015's record- breaking production of Cinderella.



Completing the line-up is Bad Girls actress Nicole Faraday as the Evil Step-Mother and comedian Mark Jones who delighted Worthing audiences in last year's Aladdin and returns by popular demand as Cinderella's best friend Buttons. Making their Worthing Panto debuts are Musical Comedian Katie Pritchard as Fairy Godmother and Oliver Broad and Jake Snowdon as the wonderfully wicked Ugly Sisters.



The cast will also be joined on stage by two teams of talented local children, chosen by open audition, who will have the opportunity to star alongside the professionals as members of the Junior Ensemble.



Worthing Theatres and producers Paul Holman Associates continue their record-breaking partnership following on from the tremendous success of Aladdin in 2018, Snow White in 2017 and Peter Pan in 2016 which has seen Worthing's traditional family panto go from strength to strength with impressive star casting, spectacular production values and good clean fun for all the family to enjoy.



Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: "Cinderella is known as the best-loved pantomime of them all, filled with magic, love and laughter. Audiences can expect jaw-dropping special effects, sensational costumes and scenery combined with high energy singing and dancing, plenty of audience interaction plus a good dose of panto mischief and mayhem!"



Audiences will also get the chance to meet cast members and pose for pictures during Golden Week, which runs from Saturday 30th November to Friday 6th December 2019. Golden Week ticket holders will be treated to a free programme and, after every evening performance during Golden Week, will have the opportunity of a post-show meet and greet with at least 2 cast members.







