Stratford East to Present 2025 Open Day in Celebration of 140th Anniversary

​With Lovestuck currently running, Stratford East will present its 2025 Open Day, a celebratory event for the venue's 140th anniversary year. Taking place on Saturday 26 July from 11am – 4pm, the Open Day invites local residents and beyond to Stratford East, offering a day of free activities for all ages including:

Workshops: Audition Technique with Artistic Director Lisa Spirling, Making Work for Young Audiences with new Associate Artistic Director Jade Lewis, BSL in Theatre with Deaf actress Caroline Parker, Spoken Word Workshop with Russenï Fisher, Comedy for Kids by Hilarity Academy, Street Dance with Bismark Anobah and Stage Combat from Fight It Out.

Heritage tours: A journey behind the scenes at Stratford East to discover the rich history of the much-treasured theatre and an opportunity to see the newly updated archive

Plus activities throughout the day including a performance by Stratford East's new community choir, facepainting from NY Glorious, Marionette Puppet Making with Puppet designer Alicia Britt, Drag Queen Story Time with That Girl, an opportunity to be a part of Stratford East's 140th Anniversary celebratory short films and a raffle.

Lisa Spirling, Artistic Director of Stratford East, said today: “This summer the Stratford East family invites you to a very special open day in celebration of our theatre being 140 years old this year. We're opening the doors, welcoming you in for an extraordinary free day out for all ages. This is your chance to see behind the scenes of this iconic theatre, to take part in workshops including stage fighting, puppetry, and storytelling, and to watch brilliant performers throughout the day. The event marks a key moment in Stratford East's 2025 calendar reinforcing its mission to be a civic space for shared experience, discovery, and joy. It's free, it's fun and we can't wait to share it with you.”

